Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Update 36906 Released, Medieval Technologies Event

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition received some important updates in the form of Update 36906. This patch is now available on PC (Steam). You will see that with Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Update 36906, the devs introduces the Greatest Medieval Technologies Event, a new “Display Future Technologies” UI feature, new and improved grid overlay options, and much more.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition celebrates the twentieth anniversary of one of the most popular and beloved strategy sagas of digital leisure, now presenting its graphics in 4K, remastering its audio and sound effects and launched with a new campaign called The Last Khans. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Update 36906.

Good day and happy April, battle historians! This month’s introduces a ton of new changes and features to the game, some new civilization tweaks to bring some of the powerhouses into line (while lifting up some of the weaker civs), and an all new event for you to unlock new profile icons and skins for your account.

There’s a little something for everyone in this month’s release, though we’re not done yet; there is plenty more still in the works for Age of Empires II, including plenty of projects and fixes that we can’t wait to share with you. For now, we want to hear what you think about today’s build, as well as what you’d like to see included in the next update. Come join us on any one (or all) of our social channels and get involved in the conversation!

A brand-new “Display Future Technologies” UI feature!

New and improved grid overlay options!

Building and unit icons now match the player’s color.

Various balance changes and fixes for civilizations, units, and maps!

Various matchmaking fixes and improvements.

Get your siege on during the Medieval Technologies Event!

Here you will find the complete list of Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Update 36906 patch notes. I remind you that Xbox Game Studios and Forgotten Empires’ Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition released on November 14, 2019 for PC.