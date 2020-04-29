World Of Warcraft MMOs Are Losing Because They Removed Social Aspects, Says Blizzard Founder

World of Warcraft has drastically changed in a bid to adapt with current times and needs, something that many veteran players still refuse to accept. The common belief remains that Wrath of the Lich King was the turning point from where everything went downhill. That being said, World of Warcraft is still regarded as a metric bar that other massively multiplayer online (MMO) games must match for success. However, they are still losing popularity for a precise reason.

Speaking at the GamesBeat Summit (via Gamasutra) in a recent interview, former president and co-founder of Blizzard Mike Morhaime stated that World of Warcraft became insanely popular because of how the game was designed to promote social activities. He reminded that upon launch, World of Warcraft actually required players to join a guild in order to experience most of the content. That level of forceful mass-play may be looked down upon today, but it was why everyone loved gathering for raids and such in a MMO back then.

My takeaway from that was that World of Warcraft was the most social of all of our games up to that point, because you had groups of people experiencing that together.

Morhaime noted that there are several World of Warcraft-styled MMO games these days but they are all losing popularity. They have somehow lost a magical ingredient that encouraged players to spend long hours in those massive in-game worlds. Morhaime speculated that it has all to do with the abandonment of social aspects. MMO games of today no longer consider social design to be important. For this very reason, he further added that MMO games will find it hard to see the same success of World of Warcraft from the early years in the future.

The problem actually has less to do with design and more to do with how times have changed. Players these days demand easy accessibility and games where they can have fun without spending too much time. Gone are the days when players woke up to dedicate an entire day to just gathering herbs in a forest to max out a profession. Unfortunately, surrendering to that accessibility demand is why most of the social aspects had to be removed or toned down.

I think that’s a question of accessibility and time investment. I wouldn’t say that MMOs wouldn’t have a resurgence in the future, but maybe there are other types of games that are able to capture the social experience even more.

Remember that World of Warcraft also changed in similar fashion over the years and why players who had experienced all of the early challenges were disgusted at how Blizzard was focusing accessibility. Morhaime accepted this as fact and stated that World of Warcraft indeed become less social with time.

I would also just observe that as World of Warcraft evolved over the years, it actually kind of became less social, because in an effort to achieve more accessibility, we removed some of the reasons why you need to play with the same group of people over and over.

Blizzard learned from the ordeal though. The developer brought back World of Warcraft Classic last year, which helped drive subscriptions to new records. World of Warcraft Classic is free and part of the overall package, meaning that players pay the same subscription fee to have access. The mode runs the game like it was before the launch of any expansions.