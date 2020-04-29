Warzone Now Lets You Drop Weapons For Teammates

The latest update of Call of Duty: Warzone apparently adds a brand new and much-requested feature that was missing from the patch notes. Whether Infinity Ward forgot about it or skipped it on purpose remains to be verified. The only thing to know is that the said feature is now active across all supported platforms.

From hereon, players can drop their weapons in Warzone (via Charlie Intel) for teammates to pick up. Since the start, the only way for players to drop their weapons was by replacing them with other weapons. This naturally seemed a bit unorthodox since players returning from the Gulag had to quickly start scavenging even if their teammates were already packing some serious heat on both their primary and secondary slots. Thanks to the newly added feature, a squad can now donate their weapons to returning players by dropping them so that they can get back into the fight faster.

The same update has also added a brand new bounty contract where players can place a bounty on themselves for all enemies to see. Why would anyone even consider doing so in a last-man standing battle royale? It has to do with the attached reward.

Should a player survive the contract, or when the timer runs out, all of their fallen teammates will be immediately redeployed. Hence, in a situation where three of a four-player squad are awaiting to be redeployed in Warzone, the fourth remaining player can try their luck by finding and activating the new Most Wanted contract.

Take note that Infinity Ward mentioned last week that the matchmaking of Warzone will be tweaked to force suspected cheaters to play against each other in a sort of prison island. Hence, significantly reducing the number of cheaters in every match, at least in theory. That matchmaking change was supposed to go live this week. It may as well be already live but Infinity Ward has not provided any confirmation for the time being.