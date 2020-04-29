Warzone Adds New Armor Satchel Item

For those unaware, a brand new item has been added to Call of Duty: Warzone that will pay dividends during (or after) chaotic gunfights in Verdansk.

Until now, players were only able to carry five armor plates in excess. Following the new update, however, they can now carry eight in Warzone as long as they are able to find an armor satchel. Take note that the new item does not come with any armor plates by default. It only increases the amount of armor plates players can carry in their inventories.

How to find an armor satchel? The new item is a guaranteed reward upon the completion of scavenger contracts. Hence, replacing gas masks that were previously obtained after opening the last scavenger supply box. Warzone now has a more profound reason for players to activate scavenger contracts since having additional armor plates is fairly important during the final circles where buy stations are usually difficult to access.

Just like other items, armor satchels drop upon death, meaning that they can be looted off other players as well. As for gas masks, they will remain as a rare item and purchasable from buy stations. They can also be found through scavenger contracts through the luck of probability. Suffice to say, a party of four players with eight armor plates each will change the nature of survival in the final circles of Warzone.

Furthermore, the new update also added a new feature that was skipped in the patch notes. Weapons can now be dropped in Warzone for teammates to pick up. This was previously impossible and the only way to drop weapons was by replacing them with other weapons. Thanks to the newly added feature, a squad can now donate their weapons to players returning from the Gulag by dropping them so that they can get back into the fight faster.

Take note that Infinity Ward mentioned last week that the matchmaking of Warzone will be tweaked to force suspected cheaters to play against each other in a sort of prison island. Hence, significantly reducing the number of cheaters in every match, at least in theory. That matchmaking change was supposed to go live this week. It may as well be already live but Infinity Ward has not provided any confirmation for the time being.