Warcraft III Reforged Update 1.32.4 Is Out, Single-Player Mode For Custom Games

A brand new patch went live for Warcraft III Reforged on PC. With Warcraft III Reforged Update 1.32.4, you will find that the developers enabled single-player mode for custom games and they added a few assets. Some things that stand out in this patch is that they adjusted game lighting to improve Reforged readability and colors, the “Export All” option in the Asset Manager now functions correctly, Sepia tone backgrounds in Classic mode have been reverted, and much more.

Warcraft III Reforged is the latest version of the acclaimed real-time strategy video game Warcraft III, a classic of the genre. In addition to offering a new graphic aspect according to the modern times, it includes a series of changes in mechanics to supposedly make the title more enjoyable. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Warcraft III Reforged Update 1.32.4.

Single Player mode has been re-enabled. This can be accessed from its own Create Games section in the Main Menu.

Fixed multiple crashes on custom games such as Custom Hero Survival.

Several fixes have been applied to Instance API natives related to unit attacks.

Blizzard.j and common.j are no longer considered when computing save checksums.

The “Export All” option in the Asset Manager now functions correctly.

Destructibles flagged as “Walkable” no longer cause desyncs between Classic and Reforged thanks to this Warcraft III Reforged patch.

Reforged Troll mercenary unit selection circles are now smaller and more aligned with Classic.

All Neutral unit selection circles now properly match the Reforged unit models.

Creep camps are easier to see on the minimap.

Permanent morphing units, such as the Obsidian Statue, will no longer briefly display their disabled morph ability icon while transforming.

Game lighting adjusted to improve Reforged readability and colors.

Doom Guards now have the correct sound effects for their air and ground attacks.

Forest, Dark, and Ice Troll Trappers will no longer play the Berserk sound effect when casting Ensnare in Reforged mode.

Alchemist facial animations and acknowledgement sounds updated.

Flesh Golem facial animations and acknowledgement sounds updated.

Here you will find the complete list of Warcraft III Reforged Update 1.32.4 patch notes. I remind you that Blizzard Entertainment and Lemon Sky’s Warcraft III Reforged released on January 28, 2020 for PC and MacOS.