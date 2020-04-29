Valorant Update 0.49 Is Live, Various Fixes And Improvements

Riot Games’ Valorant has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC. With Valorant Update 0.49, you will find that there are gameplay and balance improvements to Omen and Sage; character updates to Omen and Breach; a few map updates; various in-game and game client bug fixes; competitive updates; changes to Observer mode; QOL adjustments, and more.

Valorant (formerly known under the code name Project A) is a first-person tactical shooter and action video game developed by Riot Games, authors of League of Legends, set in the MOBA universe. The game takes place in a beautiful version of Earth in the near future and features a deadly cast of characters, each with unique abilities to create tactical opportunities in 5v5 matches. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Valorant Update 0.49.

Added curtains to the top of double doors on Haven to remove the Sage Barrier Orb boost that allowed players to see through a sliver of the door at the top.

Fixed issue with Cypher camera being placed on the Haven A Main boxes.

Multiple fixes to the geometry on Haven, Bind, and Split to fix exploits and help optimize gameplay—massive thanks to all of the folks who helped to identify these! We see you.

Updated materials on Bind and Haven to make surfaces more consistent overall.

Changed color of Radianite crates in order to unify overall visuals thanks to this Valorant patch.

Added Competitive mode and ranked matchmaking, to go live in the near future.

Added “Ghost cheat” as an option to custom games with cheats enabled, allowing you to fly around the map in no-clip mode.

Ability HUD no longer displays when entering drone camera as an observer.

Exiting drone camera will now swap back to the most recently viewed player if they’re still a valid view target.

Swapping through players to view will now iterate through an entire team before going to players on the other team.

New directional damage indicator visual.

New low health and low ammo visuals thanks to this Valorant patch.

Removed character portrait from player’s minimap icon to better distinguish player icon; icon will receive additional color and polish in the future.

Voice activity is now shown above allies’ heads.

Added color to spike icon above ally’s head to make it easier to see.

Fixed the ultimate ability icon above teammates’ heads showing as charged after gaining 1 ult point instead of when actually charged.

Ping elements now fade when under player aim; previously only text faded.

Here you will find the complete list of all Valorant Update 0.49 patch notes.