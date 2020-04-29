The Witcher 3 Protagonists’ Semi-Nudity Explained

When The Witcher 3 first released, it held the title of a weird record. The number of nude characters shown in a video game. Even though we’ve seen a lot of them though, there’s still one question. We do we see the protagonists in The Witcher 3 only semi-naked while all NPC go full M rated? CD Projekt RED finally explains.

The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 developers held a discussion about the matter in a MAX Twitch stream. Apparently, the reason behind the absence of nudity to the protagonists happens due to different country guidelines for video games. More specifically, legislation for video game ratings in many countries has some strict rules about nudity. Especially when it comes to protagonists, The Witcher 3 had to settle for semi-nudity for Geralt and Ciri. This way the game didn’t have to suffer at launch.

According to studio representative, Carolin Wendt, as reported by Gamestar, “The moment players act, the action is assigned a higher role, and accordingly, there is a greater risk of impairment”.

Even with this workaround though, The Witcher 3 wouldn’t get a T rating though. Including big amounts of violence and physical contact, the game would have to completely change character in order to be widely accepted. The fact that we didn’t get to see any unfair cancelations, we should be content. At the end of the day, we get the essence of what the series is about and the ratings companies are happy too.

CD Projekt RED intends to follow the same line of work with Cyberpunk 2077 too. The game too includes violence, nudity, and bad language. Its rating will most certainly be M for Mature. The game releases on September 17th for Xbox One, Playstation 4, Google Stadia, and PC. A future Xbox Series X version is also in works. The next-gen Xbox edition will probably launch with fully-featured ray tracing and higher framerates than the base console ones.