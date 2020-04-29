Star Wars Battlefront II The Battle on Scarif Update Announced, Last Content Update

A brand new content update is soon going live for Star Wars Battlefront II on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. With Star Wars Battlefront II The Battle on Scarif Update, you will find that this is the last content update that the game will receive after 25 free content updates. There will be iconic Age of Rebellion locations, some updates to Co-Op, Instant Action Missions, and much more.

This is the sequel to Star Wars: Battlefront, launched in 2015 and focused on offering us massive battles in the universe of the famous galactic saga. This second part, continues betting on the online component, and has a campaign and multiplayer content based on all the films. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Star Wars Battlefront II The Battle on Scarif Update.

Age of Rebellion Supremacy

The list of Supremacy planets for the Age of Rebellion is spearheaded by the return of Scarif, a planet we know you’re incredibly excited to venture back to. Joining Scarif will also be a series of iconic Age of Rebellion locations; Hoth, Death Star II, Tatooine, and Yavin 4. Each of these locations will also be arriving into Instant Action, making the Age of Rebellion Supremacy experience available offline as well as online in Star Wars Battlefront II.

Co-Op Updates

We continue to see great feedback around Co-Op and it’s been wonderful watching the reactions, gameplay clips and reading your comments on the last update, which brought the game mode into the Age of Rebellion. Following on from that theme we’re adding Scarif to the list of available Age of Rebellion locations, and it will join all the existing locations in the map rotation.

Back in January, we released both the MC85 Star Cruiser and Resurgent-Class Star Destroyer as part of the Supremacy setup for the Age of Resistance. The feedback we received on both of these Capital Ships was incredibly positive.

As a result of this we’ve made the decision to bring them to Co-Op as standalone locations. You’ll find both the MC85 Star Cruiser and the Resurgent-Class Star Destroyer within the Age of Resistance map rotation. With this Star Wars Battlefront II update, we’ll be renaming Co-Op to Co-Op Missions.

Instant Action Missions

With the positivity and reception surrounding Instant Action we’ve decided to expand it further, bringing a new option to offline play. Instant Action Missions are based around the Co-Op multiplayer experience, allowing you to play with 3 friendly AI allies and take on an enemy team made up of AI using our existing Co-Op Missions. Faction select will be possible, enabling both attack and defend gameplay options and the mode will be supported by every Co-Op location we have within the game, across all 3 eras.

Here you will find the complete list of Star Wars Battlefront II The Battle on Scarif Update patch notes. I remind you that EA and DICE’s Star Wars Battlefront II released on November 17, 2017 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.