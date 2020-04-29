Planetside 3 is not in Active Development, Focus on PS2

Rogue Planet Games, the developers of the game Planetside 2, recently stated that they were not actively working on a new game and that all of their focus was currently on PS2. Considering that the game has been going for eight years, it seems they don’t want to fix what isn’t broken. When we asked them to comment on the status of Planetside 3 development, they told as that they are not talking about it right now and the game is not in active development. Here is what their PR said:

As of right now, I can tell you PS3 is not actively in development. All focus is on PlanetSide 2.

Planetside 2 first launched on November 20 of 2012, and in the eight years since then, the game has gathered fairly strong fanbase. New updates are still coming out for it regularly, with one of the most recent ones adding a new vehicle, the massive floating aircraft carrier called the Bastion.

While the game isn’t as popular as it used to be, the game still has a fairly large and steady playerbase, and has fought off all imitators. Planetside Arena, an attempt to re-imagine the franchise into a battle royale, had a short and unsuccessful existence that only lasted a few months.

Planetside 2 grew out of a desire for a revamp of the original Planetside game, and is faithfully following the “games as a service” model. It’s unlikely that we’ll be getting any kind of Planetside 3 unless Rogue Planet Games really thinks that one is necessary.

The original Planetside game first released in 2003, and lasted all the way up until 2016 when the servers shut down, so Planetside 2 may end up in a similar situation if it gets to that point at all. Even then, Planetside 2 isn’t a true sequel and is more like a reboot.

While Planetside 2 is only eight years old, like we’ve said above it’s maintained a steady update schedule and still has a big fanbase. Since Rogue Planet can continue adding new things to the game for as long as they can maintain the servers, making a new Planetside seems superfluous.

Rogue Planet Games may decide to create Planetside 3 sometime in the future, but that may not be for a long time. Otherwise, if you want to play Planetside 2 for yourself, you can buy the game for free on Steam or Playstation 4.