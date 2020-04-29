Paladins Update 2.17 Released, Darkness And Dragons

Paladins received some important updates in the form of Update 2.17. This patch is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will see that with Paladins Update 2.17, the developers introduces their latest battle pass: Darkness And Dragons. They also added a brand new champion: Corvus, The Magistrate’s Blade. Corvus is the son of Karne, the powerful leader of the Magistrate.

Paladins is a video game focused on fighting against other players in groups of up to five opponents in which we will have to choose a hero, with unique skills and aspects, to form a balanced team with which to achieve victory. Through a detailed system of points, Hi-Rez increases the strategic range of the game and allows each user to play a real role on the battlefield. Below you will see some key patch notes regarding Paladins Update 2.17, Darkness And Dragons.

Darkness And Dragons Battle Pass

Receive instant rewards for purchasing, and unlock over 100 more goodies just by playing and leveling up. All players start earning Darkness and Dragons Battle Pass experience as soon as the patch is live. Battle Pass purchasers unlock premium rewards every level, along with the free track rewards.

The Darkness and Dragons Battle Pass costs 600 Crystals, and rewards you just for playing. You can now unlock up to 450 Crystals through the Battle Pass Free Track, and an additional 150 through the Premium Track, making the Paladins Battle Pass FREE once completed. Level up with newly-reworked challenges, daily quests, and unlock up to 8 Epic Champion skins!

Dive in to this awesome Battle Pass with the Battle Passport, a quick purchase that not only unlocks the new Battle Pass itself but the next 30 Battle Pass Levels so you can start playing with the Draconic Fighter Viktor, Scalebane Strix, and Draconic Enforcer Khan right away! The Battle Passport costs 1500 Crystals, saving you over 1000 Crystals!

New Champion: Corvus, The Magistrate’s Blade

The most difficult decisions test even the strongest of wills, but his will has never wavered, even in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds. He is Corvus, The Magistrate’s Blade. He is the son of Karne, the powerful leader of the Magistrate, but it is by his own merit that he has earned the absolute loyalty of his men and instilled fear in his enemies in Paladins.

A charismatic leader and brilliant tactician, Corvus will stop at nothing to see his goals realized: a peace to surpass that of the Golden Age, under the Magistrate’s rule. With the near-limitless energy of the Abyss, bent to his iron will, and those soldiers still loyal to his vision of peace, he is doing what no other is capable of. By his own strength, the Resistance will fall, and peace will be forged for the Realm’s citizens, with or without their cooperation.

Here you will find the complete list of all Paladins Update 2.17, Darkness And Dragons patch notes. I remind you that Hi-Rez Studios and Evil Mojo Games’ Paladins released in 2016 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.