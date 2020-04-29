Cancelled Hellraid RPG Becomes Dying Light’s New DLC

Before Dying Light was released in 2015, developer Techland was working on a first-person role-playing game called Hellraid where players were to slash through hordes of demons in hell. The project never saw the light of day because there was also a development hell of sorts that forced Techland to slow down and focus more on Dying Light. Despite belief that Hellraid was cancelled, Techland continued to state otherwise. The forces of hell though, are now returning but as a new post-release expansion pack for Dying Light.

According to an announcement made just now, Hellraid will introduce a new dungeon map in Dying Light that will be stocked full with new enemies to slay and new weapons to try out. The upcoming expansion pack will be based on the same unreleased fantasy slasher, meaning that Techland will be utilizing the same assets. Hence, players will be parting with the city-based environments and delving deep into hell against the forces of evil in a bid to survive.

It all started with an arcade machine survivors found in the Tower’s basement while investigating an odd power outage. None of them could remember seeing this strange device ever before. They moved it upstairs, unaware of its true nature.

Techland will be releasing more details in the near future. For the time being, the developer has confirmed that Hellraid will feature co-op support alongside the solo routine just as the base Dying Light. The expansion pack, however, will not be free and will release sometime in the summer for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Those interested can go ahead and wishlist Hellraid for Dying Light on Steam.

Remember that Techland is also working on Dying Light 2. The sequel will feature a new protagonist who will be racing against a deadly biological clock in new location. Dying Light 2 remains in active development for current- and next-generation platforms. Techland has refrained from confirming a release date except that the sequel should arrive in either the first or second quarter of 2020.