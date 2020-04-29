Fortnite Update 2.69 (12.50) Announced, Various Issues Addressed

Fortnite is soon receiving some important updates in the form of Update 2.69 (12.50). This patch is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and mobile devices. You will see that Fortnite Update 2.69 (12.50) has a download and install size of 2.37 GB on PlayStation 4. The developers addressed issues with framerate and resolution drops in 12.41, an issue where Psylocke’s Pickaxe does not swing properly, video playback disabled on Android, and much more.
Fortnite servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it up. If you want to know when the game’s servers are down and also working again, check their official twitter account.
This is an Epic Games video game that presents a cartoon appearance that transports us to a rich sandbox world in which to explore, rummage or build and, finally, survive. This is basically a world of “action building,” where you can explore a destructible world, gather resources and collaborate to build impressive forts and weapons as crazy as they are effective to survive. Below you will find the complete list of Fortnite Update 2.69 (12.50) patch notes.
- General: Framerate and resolution drops in v12.41 (Click here for more details).
- Battle Royale: Local Challenges not appearing when entering new area (Click here for more details).
- Battle Royale: “Block damage with a Kingsman” Challenge not tracking progress (Click here for more details).
- Save the World: Surround Pound’s heavy attack may not deal damage to husks (Click here for more details).
- Save the World: Players may be swapped to their pickaxe when using an ability that’s on cooldown (Click here for more details).
- Save the World: Stormking Onslaught Projectiles are not functioning correctly in Fortnite (Click here for more details).
- Save the World: Players may become stuck in a previous Dungeons zone while their teammates are in the next one (Click here for more details).
- Save the World: Psylocke’s Pickaxe does not swing properly (Click here for more details).
- Mobile: Video playback disabled on Android (Click here for more details).
- Mobile: Extra Build buttons display Wall icons (Click here for more details).
- Mobile: Ping marker displays 0m (Click here for more details).
I remind you that Fortnite Battle Royale of Epic Games is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.