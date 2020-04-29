Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Leak Can Be Seen Here

Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t supposed to be releasing until September, but that obviously hasn’t stopped people from somehow getting a hold of gameplay footage and releasing it onto the internet. While many of these videos have been taken down, one Reddit post has managed to keep hold of the Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay leak.

The leak, posted onto the subreddit r/GamingLeaksAndRumors by a user named ImpressiveCharity, has gotten around CD Projekt RED’s copyright protection and leak-hunting measures by making it a downloadable file that you could download to watch the leaks.

If you’re not in the mood to download something off the internet from someone you don’t know, or just want to straight up remain unspoiled for the game like me, the leaked gameplay is apparently from Gamescom 2019, specifically the uncut behind-closed-doors gameplay that we hadn’t been able to see.

That preview was for journalists only, hence why we weren’t allowed to see it and still haven’t seen any sort of video footage from it. However, with the Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay leak now posted online, anyone who comes across it can see some of what CD Projekt RED was working on.

At the same time, however, the gameplay we’re seeing in the leak is very much a pre-release build that looks probably nothing like how the game will look when it’s released in September. But, since we’ve barely seen any gameplay of the game, it might catch us totally by surprise.

While Cyberpunk 2077 is an entirely different beast from the Witcher games, which CD Projekt RED developed for years (even putting Cyberpunk by the wayside until The Wild Hunt and its DLC was finally completed), with how long it’s been in development, and with CD Projekt’s skill, hopefully it lives up to our expectations.

You can experience the Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay leak yourself by following this link, and otherwise you can wait until the game actually comes out on September 17 for the Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC.