Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Update 1.20 Is Out, Various Bug Fixes

Activision and Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You will find that Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Update 1.20 has some playlist updates to Modern Warfare and Warzone, there is a data pack download of 15 GB for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and there are various general bug fixes.

This is the latest installment of the first-person action saga of Activision and Infinity Ward. It is a remake of one of the most famous sub sagas or series of Call of Duty, Modern Warfare, which adapts to the new times and that maintains the spirit of the 2007 work in its campaign and multiplayer with new graphics, playable improvements and new details. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Call of Duty Modern Warfare Update 1.20.

Playlist Update – Modern Warfare: Blueprint Gunfight

Blueprint Gunfight Playlist Update – Modern Warfare: Reinfected Ground War

Reinfected Ground War Playlist Update – Modern Warfare: 3v3 Cranked Gunfight

3v3 Cranked Gunfight Playlist Update – Modern Warfare: Shoot the Ship 24/7 (includes Cranked and Grind!)

Shoot the Ship 24/7 (includes Cranked and Grind!) Playlist Update – Warzone: Solos, Trios, Quads

Solos, Trios, Quads Playlist Update – Warzone: Plunder Trios

Plunder Trios Playlist Update – Warzone: Most Wanted Contract. Instead of a random Operator being marked on your Tac Map, you are voluntarily putting a Bounty on yourself for any squad to see in Verdansk. Of course, this great risk does have some great rewards.

Most Wanted Contract. Instead of a random Operator being marked on your Tac Map, you are voluntarily putting a Bounty on yourself for any squad to see in Verdansk. Of course, this great risk does have some great rewards. Data Pack Download: Own Modern Warfare on PS4 or Xbox? Today’s update includes a required download for PlayStation and Xbox, about 15gbs, and is required to access Modern Warfare. Once you install the patch and select a mode, (multiplayer, campaign, Special Operations, etc.), you will be brought to a game install menu. Here, you’ll need to download Data Pack 1 from this menu. Once the download is complete, you will need to hard close and reopen the game application.

Here you will find the complete list of all Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Update 1.20 patch notes. I remind you that Activision and Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare released on October 25 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.