Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for PS5 and Series X Will Be Announced Today [Update]

[Update]

Ubisoft has officially confirmed the reveal of New Assassin’s Creed game today via Live Stream. Atleast we will know about the setting of the new game.

Today, Ubisoft invited fans to tune-in to the reveal of the setting of the next Assassin’s Creed® game, a livestream following Bosslogic as he creates a unique art piece

[Original Story]

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been in rumors for a long time now. Ubisoft hasn’t revealed the game officially yet but this could change today. Based on a new report, Assassin’s Creed Vlahalla can be announced today. And naturally like other unreleased Ubisoft games, the latest Assassin’s Creed game would also release for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The new Assassin’s Creed announcement can be linked to a tease by Ubisoft China. The Chinese Ubisoft wing is teasing an announcement at 8PM Chinese local time which becomes 14:00 CET and 12PM GMT.

Ubisoft China is teasing an announcement for April 29, 8pm (China time). They set a notification on Weibo for it. pic.twitter.com/HQoKMyUJLW — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 29, 2020

That’s not the only source/insider teasing a new Assassin’s Creed announcement. Famous insider Shinobi has also teased the Assassin’s Creed reveal.

If the new game reveal from Ubisoft happens today, it would be a great way to enter May, 2020. The month of May, as you already may know is already rumored to include a lot of new reveals including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

If a new Assassin’s Creed is announced today, It will definitely release for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. The release date for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will most likely be in the last quarter of 2020. If past game releases are any indication, we will get to play the latest Assassin’s Creed game around the launch of PS5 and Xbox Series X. If not that, the first quarter of 2021 can also be a feasible release date for the game.

If the recent leaks are any indication, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is expected to be set in Vikings Era in early 1000s. Before we started terming the game as AC Valhalla, it was being termed as Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok. So the official name for the game is yet to be revealed along with all the other information.

I would suggest that you stay tuned for today and fingers are crossed for the new Assassin’s Creed Announcement.