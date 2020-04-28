What is Xbox Project Oris? An Amazing Concept

When it comes to console gaming, artists spend hours upon hours to create their ideal designs. Before Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo might have their own internal concepts for their machines but sometimes we hope they could take amazing designs into consideration. Recently, an amazing 3D artist created Xbox Project Oris, an all-in-one solution for console gaming. It includes an 8K projector, a built-in voice assistant, Dolby Audio, and more. This is what a gamer’s dream looks like. Microsoft, pretty please?

The Xbox Project Oris concept trailer was designed and posted on Youtube by 3D artist Joseph Dumary. The design is so ambitious that we feel it must get to Microsoft in some way. Visually, the Xbox Project Oris looks like a cube with an LED strip on its bottom and all-around speaker design with Dolby Audio.

It kind of looks like Razer’s Leviathan Woofer but with much much more. On its back, Oris includes an 8K projector with daylight features and Dynamic Contrast. The voice assistant will follow commands related to both Xbox and smart devices. As for its sound, the device will include 3D audio, deep bass, and high fidelity tweeters and Immersound Gaming technology. Sounds dreamy right?

The features of the Xbox Project Oris concept design don’t stop there. The device includes a new Xbox controller which looks out-of-this-world. The design is more round than the original Xbox One controller design, while a screen sits in the middle where the original logo resides. One of its best features is its fingerprint touchpad, which comes with an interesting feature. In the artist’s mind, the touchpad will be able to check the player’s stress based on how hard he presses the surface. Then the game difficulty will be accordingly set. The controller will charge wirelessly when sitting in front of the main device.

Undeniably, Xbox Project Oris is an extremely ambitious device. More so, if we put technology restrictions into play. We don’t know if such a device would be able to get a demo in 5 years, let alone now. However, if Microsoft or Sony has any means to put this project into work then we sure are already throwing our wallets at the screen. Note that Xbox Project Oris is merely a concept and has nothing to do with Microsoft and Xbox. Xbox Series X is not related to this concept. We’ll have to wait to know more about what features the original console will include.