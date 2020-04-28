Warzone’s New Bounty Contract Redeploys An Entire Squad

Remember when Infinity Ward teased that there are a few content surprises awaiting to be revealed for the ongoing third season of Call of Duty: Warzone?

According to an announcement made on the official blog, a brand new bounty contract is being added in Warzone to increase the stakes further. When picking up the new “Most Wanted” contract in Verdansk, players will place a bounty on themselves for all enemies to see. Why would anyone even consider doing so in a last-man standing battle royale? It has to do with the attached reward.

Should a player survive the contract, or when the timer runs out, all of their fallen teammates will be immediately redeployed. Hence, in a situation where three of a four-player squad are awaiting to be redeployed in Warzone, the fourth remaining player can try their luck by finding and activating the new Most Wanted contract.

Presently, each redeployment costs $4,500 at a buy station, making it $13,500 for three redeployments. Suffice to say, every player in such a situation in Warzone would opt for the new high-risk high-reward way out.

There are also other features that have been promised by Infinity Ward. Most importantly, the developer recently announced how a war will be waged against the onslaught of cheaters in Warzone. Firstly, the previously promised in-game reporting feature will be added. Secondly, additional security updates are being rolled out and increased resources for the anti-cheat and backend developers. Thirdly, the matchmaking of Warzone is being tweaked to force suspected cheaters to play against each other in a sort of prison island. Hence, reducing the number of cheaters in every match significantly, at least in theory.

Infinity Ward has so far banned more than 70,000 cheaters in Warzone, which would be like a grain of sand when considering that the free-to-play battle royale game hit more than 50 million players a few weeks back.

Warzone was only out for a week before players began dying under extremely suspicious circumstances. Their opponents were either tracing targets through terrains or locking onto them with laser-guided accuracy. Fast forward to today and most often every second or third match has not one but multiple hackers racking high kill-counts in Verdansk. Hopefully, the new security checks will improve the situation.