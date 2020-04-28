Team Fortress 2 ClientVersion 5830736 Is Live, Major Changes

Valve’s Team Fortress 2 has received a brand new update. This update is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that Team Fortress 2 ClientVersion 5830736 is a small update, as there are only two confirmed patch notes. Take note that these are major changes according to the developers. The developers fixed Heavy exploit related to infinite overheal, and they updated localization files.

From the creators of Half-Life, this multiplayer combat shooter allows you play in game modes such as capture the flag and king of the hill, and control characters as diverse as spies, mercenaries, snipers, doctors, and more. Below you will find the complete list of Team Fortress 2 ClientVersion 5830736 patch notes.

An update to TF2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include the below patch notes.

Fixed Heavy exploit related to infinite overheal.

Updated localization files.

In other news, with a tremendously positive attitude, a fan mixed the Overwatch and Team Fortress 2 universes in a nice short film. You will notice that this video was created by The Winglet, who carries out works of this caliber.

Almost nine minutes long, we are talking about fun footage full of confrontations between the Blizzard and Valve shooter, with nice jokes that will be understood by other fans of both franchises. Take note that this video was released a while ago, but if you have not seen it yet, you can now watch the video below.

I remind you that Valve’s Team Fortress 2 released on October 10, 2007 for Microsoft Windows and Xbox 360; on November 22, 2007 for PlayStation 3; on June 10, 2010 for Mac OS X; and on February 14, 2013 for Linux.