Remnant From The Ashes Swamps of Corsus DLC Announced, New Features

Gunfire Games and Perfect World Entertainment’s Remnant From The Ashes is getting a brand new DLC later today. This DLC will only be available on PC for now, but the developers announced that a console version is coming soon. You will find that Remnant From The Ashes Swamps of Corsus DLC unlocks Armor skins, adds a new Survival Mode, and includes the Corsus Adventure Mode.

Remnant From The Ashes is a third-person, role-playing and survival game that invites you to survive and fight across four post-apocalyptic worlds. Using the so-called dimensional stone, you will fight against enemies. These are creatures that want to extinguish humanity. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Remnant From The Ashes Swamps of Corsus DLC.

Corsus Adventure Mode

We’ve created a new Corsus biome unique to Adventure that revamps how you play the Swamps. This new Adventure is built separately from the Campaign Corsus and functions more like the other larger biomes of Earth, Rhom, and Yaesha. There’s lots to explore and plenty of secrets to discover! The size of the Corsus Adventure does not impact the size/length of the Campaign experience.

Corsus Campaign Update

We have also updated the Campaign Corsus by injecting new content (dungeons, enemies, bosses, and rewards) as well as given an old (rather large) friend an update in Remnant From The Ashes! This keeps Corsus in Campaign the same size but refreshes it with a few new experiences. This is not part of the paid DLC, it’s completely free!

New Game Mode: Survival

We’ve added an entirely new way to play Remnant. It’s called Survival Mode!

Players arrive in the Labyrinth surrounded by mysterious Obelisk Vendors and a Corrupted World Stone in the center. You have nothing but a Pistol, a handful of a Scrap, and a will to live. Spend what you can at the Obelisks and then head through the World Stone to a random biome.

Explore, Collect Gear to fill out your loadout, collect Survival Trait Tomes for stackable stat increases, and fight your way through each biome until you defeat the boss. Only then you can return to the Labyrinth to spend your hard-earned Scrap on Gear, Dragon Heart Upgrades, and Consumables.

Here you will find the complete list of all Remnant From The Ashes Swamps of Corsus DLC patch notes. I remind you that Gunfire Games and Perfect World Entertainment’s Remnant From The Ashes released on August 20, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.