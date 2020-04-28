OPM Teaser Was Not For Horizon Zero Dawn 2

Disappointing, but the next edition of the Official PlayStation Magazine will not be revealing details about Horizon Zero Dawn 2 for PlayStation 5.

Many fans became overly excited after the cover image of the upcoming issue appeared online recently with a pretty straightforward reference: “The surprising Horizons Zero Dawn sequel.” In all fairness, no one can be blamed for taking the cover image as a sign for a massive announcement for a project that is pretty much known to be in the works at Guerrilla Games. However, the truth is that the cover image was actually for a comic, not a game, that will serve as a sequel to the events of Horizon Zero Dawn.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, the Official PlayStation Magazine gave the clarification so as to not rain down on expectations when the next issue finally arrives. Presumably, the comic will bridge the storylines of both the original and the sequel, or perhaps will contain a few interesting plot threads to understand where Horizon Zero Dawn 2 will be heading.

There are some stories circulating of us revealing Horizon Zero Dawn 2 in our new issue (not on sale until next week). The cover story references a new comic from Titan which “continues” after the game. It seems some people are getting carried away. — OPM UK (@OPM_UK) April 28, 2020

Guerrilla Games has reportedly been tasked by Sony to create a complete trilogy, meaning that there will eventually be a Horizon Zero Dawn 3 down the road.

Horizon Zero Dawn was a massive success and sold more than 10 million copies worldwide within the first couple of years. Understandably, Guerrilla Games had already started work on a sequel soon after the original was released in early 2017. Several job listings from last year have suggested development to be going full speed ahead. There was a point when Horizon Zero Dawn 2 was speculated to be a current-generation offering on PlayStation 4 but has since then been curbed for an obvious next-generation PlayStation 5 release.