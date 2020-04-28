Next-Gen Indie Games May Face Difficulty With PS5 And Xbox Series X

With the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X getting closer and closer to releasing with each passing month, indie game developers are starting to take notice. Frogwares even claims that next-gen indie games may be facing new challenges for the newer, higher-powered consoles, and may not run at their full potential at first.

Frogwares, who is responsible for developing the Lovecraftian mystery game The Sinking City, says that while the Xbox Series X’s SSD is a lifesaver, that doesn’t necessarily mean that games from indie developers or non-Triple A studios will be able to run at 60 frames per second, at least during the first year.

The reasoning behind Frogware’s thoughts on the transition is that doing such things isn’t easy, especially for smaller studios like them. The transition will, however, be a fairly gradual thing as more studios get used to the new consoles and what they can do with them.

Next-gen indie games can likely be expected to have better textures, better framerates, better lighting, better loading times, bigger maps, and a more detailed environment, among many other things that could get better should they decide to release games on the Xbox Series X or Playstation 5.

Alongside The Sinking City, Frogwares is famous for developing the Adventures of Sherlock Holmes series, which helps fit The Sinking City into their normal niche. Most of these games, however, have been PC exclusive. Other indie games however may be more likely to get onto the new consoles.

We’ll likely be able to see exactly what sort of things both consoles can do as they get closer to release, with Microsoft promising a large number of demos and games to be released (though Playstation is still fairly mum on what games they’ll be releasing).

Exactly what this means for next-gen indie games, however, still remains to be seen, and we’ll likely be waiting for a while before they can hit their stride on either of the next generation’s consoles.