Next-Gen Games Will Be As Big Of A Leap As 3D Gaming

Both Sony Interactive Entertainment and Microsoft have opened their cards on the imminent console war. Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X have been announced and their feature lineup is extreme. Ray-tracing, SSD, new hardware, and backward compatibility, the list goes on and on. The consoles will prove such a big leap in how next-gen games will get developed. Phil Spencer says the transition will be as big as that from 2D to 3D gaming.

While replying to people’s questions on Twitter, Xbox boss Phil Spencer took the time to praise next-gen games. According to his statement, the addition of Ray Tracing in video games will bring a huge change, as dramatic as some of the biggest changes in gaming history. He says:

RT on console will be great. I’m very focused on the work we are doing around Dynamic Latency Input (DLI). In my view the feel of games this upcoming generation will change as dramatically as any since 2D to 3D given CPU upgrade, DLI, memory bandwidth and SSD.

Spencer is 100% certain that the release of Xbox Series X will bring a huge upgrade to the brand. Undeniably, the launch of next-gen games will prove it. The company seems to be adapting to gamers’ needs. This is a first after in the current generation loses to both Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

With Xbox Game Pass being a constant stable in their plans and a big lineup of exclusives coming in the near future, it’s clear that Xbox is heading the right way. More so, if we take under consideration the fact that multiple sources claim that Xbox Series X is more powerful than Playstation 5.

For the time being, there’s no clear schedule for the release of Xbox Series X. Most likely. its release will be during the winter holidays. It’s only a few months before we’ll have the opportunity to get our hands on one of the new consoles.