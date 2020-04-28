Naughty Dog Releases Statement Following Last Of Us 2 Leaks

Over the weekend, an unnamed Naughty Dog employee apparently began to release huge portions of The Last Of Us 2 gameplay and story online. Today, Naughty Dog went to Twitter to release a statement about said Last Of Us 2 leaks, asking that players not spoil what they’ve seen for others.

The Last Of Us 2 is one of the most anticipated games of this year, being a sequel to one of the Playstation’s best-selling games between the time of the Playstation 3 and Playstation 4. The game continues the story of Ellie several years after the end of the first game.

A number of rumors about crunch time have recently been making the rounds about Naughty Dog, and that may have something to do with the Naughty Dog employee leaking portions of the game. The game was originally supposed to release near the end of May, but was delayed due to logistic issues caused by the coronavirus.

While most of us may not have even known that Last Of Us 2 leaks were even happening, spoilers have a habit of spreading through the internet like a virus, ready to pop up in someone’s YouTube feed and spoil a major plot point for them just from the title.

A new release date for The Last Of Us 2 was recently announced by Playstation, so even though the game has been leaked onto YouTube somewhat there still isn’t that much longer of a wait before it comes out, so all you have to do is be careful what you click on.

If you can avoid the Last Of Us 2 leaks for yourself, you can play the game for real on June 19 when it comes out exclusively for the Playstation 4. In the meantime, if you want to avoid spoilers on the game, be careful when going around and the internet in general. And if you have seen the spoilers, don’t be a jerk and spoil it for other people.