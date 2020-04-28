Legends of Runeterra Patch 1.0 Is Out, Rising Tides

A brand new update went live for Legends of Runeterra on PC. You will find that with Legends of Runeterra Patch 1.0, the game is also officially launching on iOS and Android. Take note that this may take anywhere from 4 to 48 hours for you to see the app in your store. Most importantly, the new Rising Tides expansion charts new territory with the addition of Bilgewater, the next region of Runeterra, as well as 11 new Champions, and 120+ new cards.

Legends of Runeterra is a free-to-play card game set in the universe of League of Legends, the successful MOBA of Riot Games. It has champions and characters of all kinds and a flexible economy system that allows players to get the card they want with the game’s internal currency or in exchange for real money. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Legends of Runeterra Patch 1.0.

Rising Tides (New Region: Bilgewater)

In the treacherous harbor of Bilgewater, locals live and die by one code: take whatever you can. Pirate gangs never pass up a chance to plunder, swindlers and rogues keep the next big score in their sights, and monsters of the deep devour entire ships without warning.

Bilgewater joins Legends of Runeterra’s cast of regions for even more deckbuilding possibilities, and brings a slew of options to take enemies by surprise and shoot holes in their plans. You win by bombarding your opponent with attacks they just can’t deal with, and when it’s time to sink or swim, you’ll have all the firepower you need to pull it off.

Rising Tides (New Cards)

Rising Tides features a full regional roster of five Champions and 60+ cards for Bilgewater, as well as new cards and a new Champion for all six existing regions. Attack from all new angles built around new keywords or mechanics, or see what kinds of new twists you can add to your favorite strategies—it’s all in the cards.

We’ve revealed a bunch of Rising Tides cards over the last few weeks, but not all of them. Starting today, you can head to one of the sites below and see the full catalog of new cards in Rising Tides.

Are you eager to see more details regarding this update? Here you will find the complete list of Legends of Runeterra Patch 1.0 patch notes. I remind you that Riot Games’ Legends of Runeterra released as an open beta title on Jan 24, 2020.