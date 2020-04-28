Remember when it was revealed that ‘Cole Train’ would be available as a DLC in Gears Tactics? Unfortunately, though, you don’t have access to Cole from the start of the game. So we made this guide to show How to Unlock Augustus Cole in Gears Tactics.

How to Unlock Augustus Cole in Gears Tactics

Augustus Cole is a Vanguard-class character in Gears Tactics that won’t be unlocked right off the bat to use.

In order to gain access to Cole, there are a few things you are going to make sure you have completed.

The process to unlock Augustus Cole is rather simple, and at the end of it you have a pretty good Vanguard unit to make use of.

Let’s talk Augustus Cole, the man himself. How do you get him? Well, the first very important pre-requisites that you will need to have completed is pre-ordering the game itself.

Yeah, that’s right, you can’t get your hands on Augustus Cole if you haven’t exactly pre-ordered the game.

Naturally, if you did pre-order the game and can’t figure out the process to acquire the character, then it’s rather simple.

All you have to do in order to get Augustus Cole is to play through the game until you finally reach Act 1 Chapter 4.

Once you’ve completed that specific part of the story, you will be able to use Thrashball Cole, a Vanguard unit in Gears Tactics.

Cole’s Armor

Equipment Buffs Bloodbath Kills heal you for 10% of your max health. Blitz Cole gains 50% chance to gain +1 action on next turn if unharmed from previous turn. Double Down 5% bonus damage for the same turn after taking a shot, stackable 3 times.

With high mobility, Cole dominates the field with ease. You can make him even deadlier by upgrading him to the max with skill unlocks and item upgrades.