FIFA 20 Title Update #16 Is Live, Connection Monitoring Option

A brand new patch went live for FIFA 20 on PC. With FIFA 20 Title Update #16, you will find that the developers added a connection monitoring option that displays certain information regarding your connection while in an online match. They also made some visual changes to multiple kits and tifos, addressed an issue where scrolling line ups were not correctly displaying names, and more.

FIFA 20 is the latest edition of the sports saga of EA, and the 7th installment of the series in the console generation led by Xbox One and PS4, as well as Nintendo Switch. It is the most complete, ambitious and varied delivery of FIFA in the last decade, including groundbreaking modes such as VOLTA Football. Below you will find the complete list of FIFA 20 Title Update #16 patch notes.

General: Added a Connection Monitoring option in Settings. This option enables the display of certain information regarding your connection while in an online match. This option is currently only available to a select group of players while we gather feedback and tune the associated values. We will communicate our plans for releasing this to a wider audience when more information is available for FIFA 20. All other players will see this option as greyed out, and will not be able to toggle it on at this time.

Added a Connection Monitoring option in Settings. This option enables the display of certain information regarding your connection while in an online match. This option is currently only available to a select group of players while we gather feedback and tune the associated values. We will communicate our plans for releasing this to a wider audience when more information is available for FIFA 20. All other players will see this option as greyed out, and will not be able to toggle it on at this time. Visuals: Updates to multiple kits and tifos.

Updates to multiple kits and tifos. Addressed issue: Scrolling line ups were not correctly displaying names.

Scrolling line ups were not correctly displaying names. Addressed issue: In VOLTA FOOTBALL, the avatar’s saved customizations were not displayed in some cases.

Thanks to those who’ve provided feedback. Throughout the course of the FIFA 20 season we’ll provide you with more information and updates if and when they become available.

I remind you that EA Sports’ FIFA 20 released on September 27, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.