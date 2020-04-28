Elder Scrolls Online Greymoor Expansion Delayed For A Week Due To Covid

If you’re an Elder Scrolls Online player that has been eagerly awaiting the game’s upcoming Greymoor expansion, then unfortunately Zenimax has some bad news for you. The Elder Scrolls Online Greymoor expansion is being delayed due to the upheaval caused by Covid-19, but don’t worry! The delay is only for a week.

Originally, the expansion was supposed to be releasing for PC on May 18, and for Playstation 4 and Xbox One on June 2. However, the delay has caused the release date to become May 26 for PC, and June 9 for Xbox One and Playstation 4.

It’s not that bad of a delay, especially considering how many other games have been forced to delay themselves for far longer due to the coronavirus, working from home in far-from-optimal environments to try and keep on schedule. Thankfully, Zenimax has apparently been dealing with it better than most.

The Elder Scrolls Online Greymoor expansion takes players back to Skyrim, where they must delve deep into the underground caverns of Blackreach to stop a vampire lord and his minions from attempting to conquer Skyrim. The expansion will also have new quests, new gear, and new locations.

Much like the Elsweyr expansion, Greymoor will be part of a year-long event that will have multiple DLCs making up the entire story. While it’s not as grandiose as fighting dragons, Greymoor still allows the many Skyrim fans to be able to return to their old stomping grounds.

Either way, since the delay is only for a week, hopefully the expansion will be able to live up to the hype of returning to Skyrim when it finally does release. Once again you’ll be able to download the Elder Scrolls Online Greymoor expansion on May 26 for PC, and on June 9 for Xbox One and Playstation 4.