Dead by Daylight Update 1.89 (3.7.0) Released, Various Bug Fixes

Dead by Daylight has received some important updates in the form of Update 1.89 (3.7.0). This patch is now available on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. You will see that with Dead by Daylight Update 1.89 (3.7.0), the developers made various bug fixes, balance adjustments, and other additions and improvements. Something that stands out in this patch is that they added additional player feedback when Survivors attempt to escape a hook by themselves.

Dead by Daylight offers gameplay based on asymmetric multiplayer terror in which a user embodies a murderer and others must survive. The killer plays in the first person and has great skills and powers. Survivors, on the other hand, play in the third person, thus obtaining a better field of vision, and receiving incentives to collaborate with each other to try to escape from certain death. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Dead by Daylight Update 1.89 (3.7.0).

When all remaining Survivors in a trial hit the Struggle phase on the hook, the Entity will instantly drain their remaining life bar.

The repair speed Efficiency Debuff for each Survivor working on a generator has been increased to 15% (up from 10%).

Great Skill Checks while repairing now give 1% bonus progression (down from 2%).

Great skill Checks while repairing now give to 300 Bloodpoints (up from 150).

Memento Mori interaction adjustment: Mori animations only begin playing at the end of the interaction charge thanks to this Dead by Daylight patch.

The Legion Feral Frenzy adjustment: Restored The Legion’s ability to see scratch marks and pools of blood at the beginning of the fatigue (when Feral Frenzy expires).

The Emblem System: Adjusted the Benevolent Emblem progression thresholds.

Added additional player feedback when Survivors attempt to escape a hook by themselves.

Improved the Controller sensitivity range in Options thanks to this Dead by Daylight patch.

Added score events for interrupting Survivors that are sabotaging a hook, cleansing a totem or digging around in a Jigsaw box for a key.

Updated the Party Management visuals – silhouette

The Archives New Content: Tome 03

Added a Details Screen to provide a full list of content available in the current Rift (Free + Premium tracks).

On the offering screen, the description of the offerings now appear at the same time as the offering is revealed.

Here you will find the complete list of all Dead by Daylight Update 1.89 (3.7.0) patch notes. I remind you that Behaviour Interactive’s Dead by Daylight released on June 2016 for PC; in June 2017 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; and on September 24, 2019 Nintendo Switch.