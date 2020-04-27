XCOM Chimera Squad Spec Ops Guide

XCOM: Chimera Squad Spec Ops missions are a solid way to earn useful rewards early on in your Chimera Squad campaign and this Spec Ops Guide will give you a rundown of everything you need to know.

XCOM Chimera Squad Spec Ops

You get to send your agents on Spec Ops missions pretty early in your Chimera Squad playthrough.

Spec Ops are a good passive way to gain resources; you assign an agent to a specific mission, and once a set number of days have passed you can reap the rewards.

Every Chimera Squad Spec Ops missions has its own set of requirements, completion times, and rewards it nets you on successful completion.

The following Spec Ops list will guide you through just that; helping you decide which Spec Ops net you the most reward for your efforts.

Mission Rewards Completion Time Requirements Glad Handing 85 credits 3 days – Legwork 65 Intel 3 days – Elerium Sting 25 Elerium 3 days – Humanitarian Aid Reduce unrest in all the districts by 1 5 days 1 Special Agent ranked agent or higher. OR 1 Security Field Team at Rank 2. Recruitment Drive 1x Field Team 5 days 1 Special Agent ranked agent or higher. OR 1 Security Field Team at Rank 2. Sanctioned Cooperation The next item you buy in the Scavenger Market is free. 5 days 1 Special Agent ranked agent or higher. OR 1 Security Field Team at Rank 2. Crisis Management Reduce City Anarchy by 3 5 days 1 Senior Agent ranked agent or higher.

As of right now, these are the only Spec Ops mission we know of in Chimera Squad, however, we will update the guide should we discover more.