WWE 2K21 Delayed To Ensure “Quality & Fun” Under New Leadership

WWE 2K21 will not be releasing anytime soon in light of a “renewed focus on quality and fun” that has been undertaken by a much-needed new leadership.

According to a press release sent out earlier today, executive producer Patrick Gilmore will be taking charge of the simulation-based wrestling franchise at developer Visual Concepts from hereon.

Gilmore has been part of the games industry for more than two decades. His production credentials go all the way back to Disney’s Aladdin on Sega Genesis and more recently, include 2013’s Killer Instinct and Amazon’s New World. Gilmore has been brought in to ensure that WWE 2K21 and future mainline installments undergo great changes for the better for both seasoned and new wrestling fans.

It goes without saying that WWE 2K20, marked as one of the most broken games of 2019, was a gigantic wakeup call. The slew of visual glitches and game-breaking bugs at launch, as well as afterwards, made a complete mess of things. The wrestling community would be happy to know that publisher 2K Sports has admitted to having learned a lot of lessons from that particular release, enough to lay down new foundations for the future. Hence, why the seeking of new leadership and the scrapping of a similar-looking and similar-playing WWE 2K21.

WWE 2K21 remains without a release date for now. The extended production timeline means that there are no release plans until the fiscal year ends in March, 2021. Expect Gilmore to share a few details at the end of the year as to just how the next simulation-based wrestling game will be improved. That should help Visual Concepts gather more feedback before hammering in the final design. That, however, also means that WWE 2K21 will probably release in late 2021 at the earliest.

Until then, wrestling fans will have WWE 2K Battlegrounds to pass the time. The new brawler, similar to WWE All Stars, will feature “arcade-style action and over-the-top Superstar designs, environments and moves” while still making room for “plenty of depth” for those interested. WWE 2K Battlegrounds is being developed by Saber Interactive, the same developer behind NBA 2K Playgrounds, and scheduled to release in fall.