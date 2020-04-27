WWE 2K Battlegrounds Is A Return To WWE All Stars

WWE 2K Battlegrounds has been revealed to be the previously reported non-simulation wrestling game that will be replacing WWE 2K20 later in the year.

According to a press release from earlier today, WWE 2K Battlegrounds will feature “arcade-style action and over-the-top Superstar designs, environments and moves” while still making room for “plenty of depth” for those interested.

In contrast to the mainline simulation-based wrestling games, WWE 2K Battlegrounds will cater more towards the casual crowd who just want to enter the ring with their favorite superstars for a quick few hours of fun instead of having to learn the ins and outs of every move and possible combo.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is essentially another take on WWE All Stars from 2011. That last-generation game also featured over-the-top animations and wrestlers with exaggerated looks. The gameplay was a combination of a fighting game and a wrestling game, allowing players to button-mash their way forward with an added focus on combos both on the ground and mid-air. WWE 2K Battlegrounds has only received a teaser for now but the gameplay will probably be similar to WWE All Stars. Hence, those who were waiting for a simulation-based installment will probably not be too keen about the new wrestling offering from 2K Sports.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is being developed by Saber Interactive, the same developer behind NBA 2K Playgrounds, and scheduled to release in fall.

As for WWE 2K21, developer Visual Concepts will be taking time off to refine the simulation-based wrestling experience. Remember that WWE 2K20 was marked as one of the most broken games released in 2019. Hence, fair to say, there are plenty of reasons to back the decision to scrap another similar entry without first making stern changes. The wait will be long. 2K Sports will not be sharing any details about a new mainline WWE 2K game until next year.