The Last of Us Part II Reddit Leak is Full of Story Spoilers, Missions List and More

[Update]

As expected, Sony has come out and revealed the release dates for both The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima. So fans won’t have to avoid those spoilers and leaks for long. The Last of Us Part II is now officially scheduled to be released on June 19, 2020.

[Original Story]

As if Sony Interactive Entertainment wasn’t already under a heap of pressure for the reveal of PlayStation 5, another bad news has surfaced for the Last of Us Part II publisher. A huge The Last of Us 2 leak has surfaced and it has revealed a lot of major story spoilers about the game.

The first question that comes to mind after hearing this news about the leak is that how the hell did that happen? Well, based on the reports, it seems like an angry employee at Naughty Dog over some payments disputes leaked that footage. Chances of this reason of leak being true seem plausible but nothing can be said for sure and obviously, we are waiting for the official response from Naughty Dog or Sony.

Now, since the The Last of Us Part II leaks have naturally been dissected in details on multiple gaming communities, I am just going to link the reddit spoilers for those who do want to read them in detail. I am sure that most of you would want to stay away from these The Last of Us 2 leaks and story spoilers.

The worse part is that we don’t even have an official release date for The Last of Us Part II yet. Sony Interactive Entertainment has it delayed indefinitely. Well, Amazon may have recently tipped us about the new TLOU 2 release date but anything Amazon related has very rare chance of coming true. In summary, we don’t have a proper release date.

With no release date set, this can become a nightmare for the fans and as TLOU 2 plot leaks are going to spread like wildfire across the internet, it will be really hard to avoid them. Here is a list of things that have been leaked so far:

Major The Last of Us Part II Story Points

The Last of Part II Mission List

Major Character Details

That’s all I can mention here without spoiling anything but let me tell you, there is a lot of things that will make you smash your head if you are an anti-spoiler type of a person. I am hoping that Sony will figure out a viable plan about all this and may be release the game earlier so that fans don’t get tortured with these horrendous The Last of Us 2 leaks? Well, only the time will tell.

For the time being, The Last of Us Part II is confirmed to release for PlayStation 4 with an unconfirmed release date. PC version of The Last of Us Part II is rumored but there is no confirmation on that yet.