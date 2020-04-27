The Initiative’s AAAA Game Features Destructible Environments

In one way or another, little details have started pouring out for the secretive and highly anticipated unannounced project in the works at The Initiative.

Earlier today, the LinkedIn profile of technical designer Christopher Ng was spotted (via Klobrille) to contain a few gameplay elements from the pipelines. Ng worked at The Initiative until February 2020 as a gameplay and systems designer among other duties.

Based on the information available, the unannounced project of The Initiative will feature an in-game world with interactable objects that include destructible environments as well as hazards. Furthermore, the game will feature various weapons, gadgets, and a camera surveillance system that for the time being can only be compared to the likes of Watch Dogs from Ubisoft. The information, while timid, does cement previous speculations that The Initiative is working on an action-driven adventurer.

Microsoft has several first-party studios working under its banner for Xbox Series X. Unlike the others, however, The Initiative has been given a fairly important and challenging task: to create something on par with Uncharted and God of War for the Xbox brand. That can also be reasoned when looking at the people working at the California-based studio. They include staffers who are credited to Tomb Raider, God of War, Red Dead Redemption, Ratchet & Clank, to name a few. Only something great can be expected from such a high profile team.

While a reveal is still pending, creative director Drew Murray did mention back in February that Microsoft’s Phil Spencer has already played The Initiative’s new game. Hence, giving assurances that development has reached a fair milestone where the project is playable, presumably from start to finish.

Spencer teased at the time that The Initiative is doing “new and old things in new ways.” There are some speculations that the developer is either working on a reboot of Perfect Dark or a brand new installment. Microsoft is expected to do several announcements in the coming months while paving way for the launch of Xbox Series X during the holiday season. The Initiative is expected to be part of that series of announcements.