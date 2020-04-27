Predator: Hunting Grounds Patch 1.05 Released, Various Fixes

IllFonic and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Predator: Hunting Grounds has received a brand new hotfix. This hotfix is now available on PlayStation 4 and PC. You will find that Predator: Hunting Grounds Patch 1.05 is about 1.2 GB in size. The developers made some general fixes, minor fixes to maps and Predator, and they made further optimizations to matchmaking queue times.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is an asymmetric multiplayer video game in which a group of players controls the members of an elite team with tremendous firepower: shotguns, submachine guns, sniper rifles, etc., and another player will control the Predator, a stealthy and acrobatic killing machine with exotic alien technology, like the infamous plasma cannon. Below you will find the complete list of all Predator: Hunting Grounds Patch 1.05 patch notes.

General: Fixed an issue where some customization items would continue to be marked as new even after the player has interacted with the item.

General: Fixed an issue where AI would not react to footsteps or gunfire in dedicated server matches.

General: Fixed an issue where certain objectives would sometimes not spawn the necessary AI causing players to be unable to complete their objective.

Maps: Fixed some areas that could cause collision issues or stuck spots.

Maps: Fixed some UI issues that would occur when navigating the Tutorial menus.

Predator: Fixed an issue where, while in thermal vision mode, the Fireteam VOIP sound bubble was visible from any distance.

Predator: Fixed an issue where the Target Isolation prompt does not appear after it's cooldown completes.

Matchmaking/Parties: Made further optimizations to matchmaking queue times.

Recently, the developers released another important update for this game. You will find that Predator: Hunting Grounds Patch 1.04 is the launch day update. The developers made adjustments to some weapons; improvements to matchmaking/parties and sound, general fixes to Fireteam; and more. Something else is that the devs fixed an issue where parrying the Predator would sometimes cause you to be unable to interact with your equipped gear.

I remind you that IllFonic and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Predator: Hunting Grounds released on April 24, 2020 for PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows.