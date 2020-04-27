MotoGP 20 Update 1.04 Is Out, Fixes And Improvements

A brand new patch went live for MotoGP 20 on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. With MotoGP 20 Update 1.04, you will find that the developers made some important fixes, additions, and improvements. Some things that stands out in this patch is that they improved the rider’s animations, they also made a few fixes and improvements to the career mode, including some tips.

MotoGP 20 is an officially licensed motorcycle game of the motorcycle world championship with the drivers and official layouts of the 2020 championship that has even more realistic graphics, an improved game style and new ways to enjoy the historical content and all the excitement of this season. Its additions include a more complete Career mode than ever, as well as the possibility of improving the performance of the bike in various technical aspects.

Among the details, in this installment we have tire wear in three areas, fuel management and damage that affect the dynamics, and therefore the maneuverability of the bike. The management of your team is another aspect that Milestone has included, making realism more powerful than ever. Below you will find the complete list of all MotoGP 20 Update 1.04 patch notes.

Neural AI improvements.

Riders’ animation improvements (maximum leaning pose).

Added option to use reduced or extended dashboard in all game views.

Added tips in Career Mode.

Tyre physics, consumption, and 3D aspect improved.

Fuel consumption during race improvements.

Several Menu fixes.

Several Online fixes.

Several Career Mode fixes and improvements.

Added Simplified Chinese language.

I remind you that Milestone’s MotoGP 20 released on April 23, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.