Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Update 1.10 Is Live, Additions And Adjustments

A brand new patch went live for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You will find that with Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Update 1.10, the download and install size on the PlayStation 4 is around 3 GB, and around 2.6 GB on PC. Some things that stand out in this patch is that the developers added a new transformation, new items that award EXP, and brand new sub stories.

This is a role playing game based on the Dragon Ball saga that tells us about Goku’s adventures during the Dragon Ball Z saga. As confirmed by CyberConnect2 (the people responsible for the game), the title focuses on one of the golden stages of manga and anime, telling us the events that happened in those moments in an unprecedented and very spectacular way. Below you will see the complete list of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Update 1.10 patch notes.

New transformation.

New training.

New items that award EXP.

New sub stories.

Can now change the field and battle background music.

Implemented data for “A new Power Awakens Part 1”.

Implemented data for “Music Compilation Pack”Removed transformation limitations for Goku and Vegeta during replay of “Time Machine”.

Added ability to switch BGM.

Made Other adjustments.

Last month, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that with Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Update 1.06, the developers added the highly anticipated Time Machine (with this you can replay the main story and uncleared sub stories); they added hints to some sub stories; they added the ability to skip end the credits; and they made various unknown adjustments.

In other news, Bandai Namco Entertainment has recently announced the release date of a brand new DLC “A NEW POWER AWAKENS – Part 1”. This DLC will release tomorrow, on April 28, and will add new Goku and Vegeta transformations and a powerful final boss: Beerus from Dragon Ball Super.

I remind you that BANDAI NAMCO and CyberConnect2’s Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot released on January 17, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.