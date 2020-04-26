XCOM Chimera Squad Intel Guide

In XCOM: Chimera Squad, Intel is one of the most important currencies in the game. With the help of this guide, you will be able to know where to gather XCOM: Chimera Squad Intel and what to spend it on.

XCOM Chimera Squad Intel

Take Spec Ops Missions for Intel Rewards

One of the easiest techniques to acquire Intel is by doing Spec Ops Missions. Completing these missions will help you acquire 65 Intel each.

You will find Spec Ops Missions in menus back at the HQ, and you can assign two agents to different missions at a time.

Once you have built the Rank 3 Security Field Team and completed the improved Spec Ops Project in the Assembly.

Upgrade Security Field Teams

Field Teams are very important for your success in the game; they are a great source of weekly Intel as well. As you deploy more Field Teams, your presence in the game will be stronger and you will be earning more Intel per week.

With the help of a fully upgraded Field Team you can earn around 25 Intel also; a bonus of 30 Intel for the completion of District Mission

Complete Missions, Operations, and Situations

Playing the campaign will also reward you a decent amount of Intel after completing certain missions.

Before starting the mission, you can check the rewards for its completion; so, if you need Intel you can opt for the one which rewards Intel.

Capture Enemies

Intel can be gained from the in-game enemies too. When you are on a mission, rather than killing your enemy, use a melee or tranquilizer to knock him out so that you can capture him for interrogation.

Once you return back to HQ after completing a mission you will receive 20% bonus Intel at the end. So try to capture as much enemies you can because who doesn’t loves getting extra Intel.

Where to use Intel

The most important and best way you can utilize your Intel is by upgrading your Field Teams in all of the districts. These teams will help you keep Unrest manageable, avoiding Anarchy.

Other than buying and setting off these Field Teams you will also utilize some of the Intel in upgrading them which is also an important part of the game.

As buying and deploying these Field Teams costs you Intel, this will also give you Intel at the end of every week.

Other than Field Teams, you will need Intel to buy new gadgets and tools from the Scavenger Market.

Use Intel to deploy Finance and Technology Teams because they will help you bring in more Elerium and Credits to your inventory which later can be used to upgrade Squad Armor and Squad Weapons.