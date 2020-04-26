Setting up fruitful chain abilities can be a good plus point for all your characters as you can use them even for those characters which cannot learn them naturally. This Trials of Mana Chain Abilities guide will elaborate to you all the chain abilities and how the chain abilities are used.

Trials of Mana Chain Abilities

You can acquire different abilities for different characters by allocating training points. These abilities are then also chained to other characters and hence you can then use them for other members of the party too.

As a whole, you will get a diverse range of link abilities among all your characters in Trials of Mana.

Chain Abilities through Training Points

Character Chain Ability Effect Duran Armor Breaker Increase armor reduction by 50% Damage Sp + 2% Increased SP when damaged Angela Absorb Recovers 1 MP when hit by heavy attack Limit Break Increase magic damage by 5% Kevin Firestorm Increases damage by 15% when HP is 30% or below Charlotte Powerful Increased heavy attack damage by 5% Defender Increased Defense and Attack Power by 10 Hawkeye Poison 30% chance to inflict poison by heavy damage Dropup Item drop rate increased by 5% Riesz Indomitability Increased attack power by 15% when inflicted with Status Critical Up Increased critical hit rate by 10%

Chain Abilities from Special NPS’s