In Predator Hunting Grounds, you play either as the Predator or the Fireteam. In both instances, weapons are of great importance as they determine your play style. There are several different types of weapons for both the Predator and the Fireteam. And in this Predator Hunting Grounds Weapons guide, we will list all of them.
Predator Hunting Grounds Weapons
First, we will list all the different weapons available for the Predator. At the start, you only have the blade which you can use to slice through your enemies.
But as you level up, you will unlock different types of weapons. We have listed them below.
Predator Weapons
Elder Sword
How to unlock: Reach Level 9
Net Gun
How to unlock: Reach Level 15
Hand-Held Plasma Cutter
How to unlock: Reach Level 23
Smart Disc
How to unlock: Reach Level 27
War Club
How to unlock: Reach Level 31
Yautja Bow
How to unlock: Reach Level 38
Combistick
How to unlock: Reach Level 42
Gear
In addition to these weapons, the Predator also has different gear items that help in different ways.
Gear items have different weight and the Predator can hold items within the weight limit of 10. The predator can equip up to 3 items as long as they meet the weight requirement.
We have listed all the Predator gear items below.
Healing Kit
How to unlock: Available by default
Item Weight: 5
Stops bleeding and quickly heals massive amounts of health
Audio Decoy
How to unlock: Reach Level 17
Item Weight: 2
Confuses enemies by creating fake noises around them
Bear Trap
How to unlock: Reach Level 34
Item Weight: 5
A trap that is activated by proximity and captures enemies who come near it. It also deals a small amount of damage to them
Motion Detector
How to unlock: Reach Level 44
Item Weight: 3
A sticky device that can alert you of enemy movement in the area where it is deployed. Enemies triggering the device are also marked on your screen
Perks
Apart from gear, there are many perks that can be used to obtain some kind of advantage. There are a total of three Perk slots and they have a point limit of 12. So, you can equip three perks at most if you are within the points limit. We have listed all the perks below.
Branch Master
Point cost: 1
Unlocked by Default. Allows faster movement in trees
Clotted
Point cost: 1
Unlocked by Default. Increases Blood Trail intervals
Energy Cell
Point cost: 3
Unlocked by Default. Increased Energy Reserves
Impenetrable
Point cost: 3
Unlocked by Default. Decreases damage taken by bullet based weapons
Large Pouch
Point cost: 2
Unlocked by Default. Increases the times you can use your gear
Light Bender
Point cost: 2
Unlocked by Default. Decreases the energy consumption of Cloak
Medic
Point cost: 3
Unlocked by Default. Increases the healing speed of the medkit
Modified Reserve
Point cost: 2
Unlocked by Default. Increases the speed of energy regeneration
Resourceful
Point cost: 2
Unlocked by Default. Every source grants extra Experience
Spectral Awareness
Point cost: 2
Unlocked by Default. Increases the size of sound indicators in vision mode
Dithered Lens
Point cost: 3
Reach Level 6 to unlock. Reduces the visibility of Plasma Cutter laser
Fearless
Point cost: 4
Reach Level 12 to unlock. Increases your damage dealt with melee weapons
Cooling Syncs
Point cost: 4
Reach Level 16 to unlock. Reduces the cooldown on Energy Overloads
Long Jump
Point cost: 4
Reach Level 21 to unlock. Increases the allowed distance of your Leap
Down Range
Point cost: 3
Reach Level 26 to unlock. Increases your damage dealt with ranged weapons
Height Advantage
Point cost: 1
Reach Level 29 to unlock. Decreases the amount of damage you take while you are in trees
Impatient
Point cost: 2
Reach Level 33 to unlock. Second Wind Ability gets recharged much quicker than the default
Hanging On
Point cost:2
Reach Level 41 to unlock. Increases the duration of the Second Wind ability
Observant
Point cost: 4
Reach Level 49 to unlock. Allows you to see the footprints of mudded soldiers
Adrenal Boost
Point cost: 3
Reach Level 54 to unlock. Increases the speed of stamina and exhaustion recovery
Protection
Point cost: 3
Reach Level 58 to unlock. Decreases damage taken by the Bio Mask
Trapper
Point cost: 3
Reach Level 62 to unlock. Makes your traps tougher and Fireteams take longer to escape from them
Ascender
Point cost: 1
Reach Level 68 to unlock. Increases Predkour mounting speed
Heated
Point cost: 2
Reach Level 71 to unlock. Decreases the energy consumption by Vision Mode
Fast Hands
Point cost: 1
Reach Level 77 to unlock. Increases your speed to switch weapons and gear
Fireteam
The fireteam has a vast array of weapons to choose from in Predator Hunting Grounds. The fireteam will have two slots of weapons: Primary and Secondary.
There are three primary weapons types you can choose from. We have listed them below.
Assault Rifles
QR-4
How to unlock: Available from the start
G-Row
How to unlock: Reach Level 10
AR-W
How to unlock: Reach Level 32
GOSL-R
How to unlock: Reach Level 51
Sniper Rifles
ABR-Z
How to unlock: Available from the start
SAWZ-50
How to unlock: Reach Level 27
7EN
How to unlock: Reach Level 58
Specials
RP-103 LMG
How to unlock: Reach Level 29
D34-D Grenade Launcher
How to unlock: Reach Level 54
Below are the different available secondary weapons listed by type.
Pistols
GRIMTECH 19
How to unlock: Available from the start
1011-12
How to unlock: Reach Level 4
2XL
How to unlock: Reach Level 40
Shotguns
DJL-33
How to unlock: Available from the start
XDB-12
How to unlock: Reach Level 24
CS-12
How to unlock: Reach Level 65
SMGs
PDW-Z
How to unlock: Available from the start
ZR-55
How to unlock: Reach Level 16
Z-06
How to unlock: Reach Level 45
Specials
S-R3D Minigun
How to unlock: Reach Level 68
Gear
Just like the Predator, the fireteam also has many gear items at their disposal. The weight limit and slots are the same as the Predator, weight limit of 10 and 3 slots of Gear. Gear items for the Fireteam are listed below.
Frag Grenade
Item Weight: 3
Available from the start. Standard issue grenade which explodes after it is thrown
Field Syringe
Item Weight: 4
Available from the start. Allows you to quickly heal yourself on the go during battles
Flashbang
Item Weight: 1
Reach Level 5 to unlock. Blinds enemies after it explodes
Ammo Bag
Item Weight: 3
Reach Level 13 to unlock. Deploys a bag that allows the Fireteam to resupply ammo.
Medical Kit
Item Weight: 3
Reach Level 21 to unlock. Deploys a medkit that allows the Fireteam to heal themselves multiple times.
Smoke Grenade
Item Weight: 1
Reach Level 37 to unlock. Deploys a smokescreen after it explodes
Noise Maker
Item Weight: 2
Reach Level 48 to unlock. Emits fake gun sounds when thrown
Thermal Decoy
Item Weight: 2
Reach Level 62 to unlock. Emits massive amounts of infrared heat in a small area perfect for distracting the Predator.
Perks
As a member of the fireteam, you can have a total of 3 perks equipped. But they must be within the 9-point limit for the fireteam. Available perks are:
Action Hero
Point cost: 1
Available from the start. Increases hip fire accuracy
Efficient
Point cost: 3
Available from the start. Increases Experience gained from all sources
Flesh Ripper
Point cost: 2
Available from the start. You deal extra damage to AI
Gearhead
Point cost: 5
Available from the start. Increases the times you can use your gear
Multi Tasker
Point cost: 1
Available from the start. Increases ADS movement speed
Persistent
Point cost: 4
Available from the start. You can be downed 1 extra time before death
Prepper
Point cost: 3
Available from the start. Starting Weapon Gets Increased Damage
Shuffler
Point cost: 1
Available from the start. Increases movement speed while you are downed
Sludge Blood
Point cost: 1
Available from the start. Gives you more time before you bleed out
Thick Skin
Point cost: 4
Available from the start. Increases your overall health
Dexterous
Point cost: 3
Available from the start. Increases your interaction speed
Heavy Hitter
Point cost: 3
Reach Level 8 to unlock. Increases your melee damage
Double Time
Point cost: 3
Reach Level 14 to unlock. Increases your movement speed.
Pig in Shit
Point cost: 5
Reach Level 19 to unlock. Increases the speed at which you can mud yourself and also you stay muddy longer.
Yautja’s Bane
Point cost: 6
Reach Level 25 to unlock. You deal bonus damage to Yautja
Tracker
Point cost: 4
Reach Level 30 to unlock. Longer lasting Predator Spot
Ice Cold
Point cost: 4
Reach Level 34 to unlock. Reduces your thermal body temperature making you harder to spot by the Predator in Vision Mode
Body Armor
Point cost: 2
Reach Level 39 to unlock. Decreases damage taken from AI enemies
OWLF Trained
Point cost: 4
Reach Level 46 to unlock. Decreases damage taken from the Predator
Weapons Training
Point cost: 2
Reach Level 52 to unlock. Reduces weapon fire recoil making your shots more stable
Quick Release
Point cost: 2
Reach Level 56 to unlock. Allows faster weapon reloads
Silent
Point cost: 3
Reach Level 60 to unlock. Your movement generates less sound
Sixth Sense
Point cost: 2
Reach Level 64 to unlock. All Predator traps in range are spotted automatically in your vision
Iron Lungs
Point cost: 3
Reach Level 69 to unlock. You regenerate stamina and recover from exhaustion faster
Fast Hands
Point cost: 2
Reach Level 73 to unlock. Allows for faster switching of weapons and gear