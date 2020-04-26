In Predator Hunting Grounds, you play either as the Predator or the Fireteam. In both instances, weapons are of great importance as they determine your play style. There are several different types of weapons for both the Predator and the Fireteam. And in this Predator Hunting Grounds Weapons guide, we will list all of them.

Predator Hunting Grounds Weapons

First, we will list all the different weapons available for the Predator. At the start, you only have the blade which you can use to slice through your enemies.

But as you level up, you will unlock different types of weapons. We have listed them below.

Predator Weapons

Elder Sword

How to unlock: Reach Level 9

Net Gun

How to unlock: Reach Level 15

Hand-Held Plasma Cutter

How to unlock: Reach Level 23

Smart Disc

How to unlock: Reach Level 27

War Club

How to unlock: Reach Level 31

Yautja Bow

How to unlock: Reach Level 38

Combistick

How to unlock: Reach Level 42

Gear

In addition to these weapons, the Predator also has different gear items that help in different ways.

Gear items have different weight and the Predator can hold items within the weight limit of 10. The predator can equip up to 3 items as long as they meet the weight requirement.

We have listed all the Predator gear items below.

Healing Kit

How to unlock: Available by default

Item Weight: 5

Stops bleeding and quickly heals massive amounts of health

Audio Decoy

How to unlock: Reach Level 17

Item Weight: 2

Confuses enemies by creating fake noises around them

Bear Trap

How to unlock: Reach Level 34

Item Weight: 5

A trap that is activated by proximity and captures enemies who come near it. It also deals a small amount of damage to them

Motion Detector

How to unlock: Reach Level 44

Item Weight: 3

A sticky device that can alert you of enemy movement in the area where it is deployed. Enemies triggering the device are also marked on your screen

Perks

Apart from gear, there are many perks that can be used to obtain some kind of advantage. There are a total of three Perk slots and they have a point limit of 12. So, you can equip three perks at most if you are within the points limit. We have listed all the perks below.

Branch Master

Point cost: 1

Unlocked by Default. Allows faster movement in trees

Clotted

Point cost: 1

Unlocked by Default. Increases Blood Trail intervals

Energy Cell

Point cost: 3

Unlocked by Default. Increased Energy Reserves

Impenetrable

Point cost: 3

Unlocked by Default. Decreases damage taken by bullet based weapons

Large Pouch

Point cost: 2

Unlocked by Default. Increases the times you can use your gear

Light Bender

Point cost: 2

Unlocked by Default. Decreases the energy consumption of Cloak

Medic

Point cost: 3

Unlocked by Default. Increases the healing speed of the medkit

Modified Reserve

Point cost: 2

Unlocked by Default. Increases the speed of energy regeneration

Resourceful

Point cost: 2

Unlocked by Default. Every source grants extra Experience

Spectral Awareness

Point cost: 2

Unlocked by Default. Increases the size of sound indicators in vision mode

Dithered Lens

Point cost: 3

Reach Level 6 to unlock. Reduces the visibility of Plasma Cutter laser

Fearless

Point cost: 4

Reach Level 12 to unlock. Increases your damage dealt with melee weapons

Cooling Syncs

Point cost: 4

Reach Level 16 to unlock. Reduces the cooldown on Energy Overloads

Long Jump

Point cost: 4

Reach Level 21 to unlock. Increases the allowed distance of your Leap

Down Range

Point cost: 3

Reach Level 26 to unlock. Increases your damage dealt with ranged weapons

Height Advantage

Point cost: 1

Reach Level 29 to unlock. Decreases the amount of damage you take while you are in trees

Impatient

Point cost: 2

Reach Level 33 to unlock. Second Wind Ability gets recharged much quicker than the default

Hanging On

Point cost:2

Reach Level 41 to unlock. Increases the duration of the Second Wind ability

Observant

Point cost: 4

Reach Level 49 to unlock. Allows you to see the footprints of mudded soldiers

Adrenal Boost

Point cost: 3

Reach Level 54 to unlock. Increases the speed of stamina and exhaustion recovery

Protection

Point cost: 3

Reach Level 58 to unlock. Decreases damage taken by the Bio Mask

Trapper

Point cost: 3

Reach Level 62 to unlock. Makes your traps tougher and Fireteams take longer to escape from them

Ascender

Point cost: 1

Reach Level 68 to unlock. Increases Predkour mounting speed

Heated

Point cost: 2

Reach Level 71 to unlock. Decreases the energy consumption by Vision Mode

Fast Hands

Point cost: 1

Reach Level 77 to unlock. Increases your speed to switch weapons and gear

Fireteam

The fireteam has a vast array of weapons to choose from in Predator Hunting Grounds. The fireteam will have two slots of weapons: Primary and Secondary.

There are three primary weapons types you can choose from. We have listed them below.

Assault Rifles

QR-4

How to unlock: Available from the start

G-Row

How to unlock: Reach Level 10

AR-W

How to unlock: Reach Level 32

GOSL-R

How to unlock: Reach Level 51

Sniper Rifles

ABR-Z

How to unlock: Available from the start

SAWZ-50

How to unlock: Reach Level 27

7EN

How to unlock: Reach Level 58

Specials

RP-103 LMG

How to unlock: Reach Level 29

D34-D Grenade Launcher

How to unlock: Reach Level 54

­­Below are the different available secondary weapons listed by type.

Pistols

GRIMTECH 19

How to unlock: Available from the start

1011-12

How to unlock: Reach Level 4

2XL

How to unlock: Reach Level 40

Shotguns

DJL-33

How to unlock: Available from the start

XDB-12

How to unlock: Reach Level 24

CS-12

How to unlock: Reach Level 65

SMGs

PDW-Z

How to unlock: Available from the start

ZR-55

How to unlock: Reach Level 16

Z-06

How to unlock: Reach Level 45

Specials

S-R3D Minigun

How to unlock: Reach Level 68

Gear

Just like the Predator, the fireteam also has many gear items at their disposal. The weight limit and slots are the same as the Predator, weight limit of 10 and 3 slots of Gear. Gear items for the Fireteam are listed below.

Frag Grenade

Item Weight: 3

Available from the start. Standard issue grenade which explodes after it is thrown

Field Syringe

Item Weight: 4

Available from the start. Allows you to quickly heal yourself on the go during battles

Flashbang

Item Weight: 1

Reach Level 5 to unlock. Blinds enemies after it explodes

Ammo Bag

Item Weight: 3

Reach Level 13 to unlock. Deploys a bag that allows the Fireteam to resupply ammo.

Medical Kit

Item Weight: 3

Reach Level 21 to unlock. Deploys a medkit that allows the Fireteam to heal themselves multiple times.

Smoke Grenade

Item Weight: 1

Reach Level 37 to unlock. Deploys a smokescreen after it explodes

Noise Maker

Item Weight: 2

Reach Level 48 to unlock. Emits fake gun sounds when thrown

Thermal Decoy

Item Weight: 2

Reach Level 62 to unlock. Emits massive amounts of infrared heat in a small area perfect for distracting the Predator.

Perks

As a member of the fireteam, you can have a total of 3 perks equipped. But they must be within the 9-point limit for the fireteam. Available perks are:

Action Hero

Point cost: 1

Available from the start. Increases hip fire accuracy

Efficient

Point cost: 3

Available from the start. Increases Experience gained from all sources

Flesh Ripper

Point cost: 2

Available from the start. You deal extra damage to AI

Gearhead

Point cost: 5

Available from the start. Increases the times you can use your gear

Multi Tasker

Point cost: 1

Available from the start. Increases ADS movement speed

Persistent

Point cost: 4

Available from the start. You can be downed 1 extra time before death

Prepper

Point cost: 3

Available from the start. Starting Weapon Gets Increased Damage

Shuffler

Point cost: 1

Available from the start. Increases movement speed while you are downed

Sludge Blood

Point cost: 1

Available from the start. Gives you more time before you bleed out

Thick Skin

Point cost: 4

Available from the start. Increases your overall health

Dexterous

Point cost: 3

Available from the start. Increases your interaction speed

Heavy Hitter

Point cost: 3

Reach Level 8 to unlock. Increases your melee damage

Double Time

Point cost: 3

Reach Level 14 to unlock. Increases your movement speed.

Pig in Shit

Point cost: 5

Reach Level 19 to unlock. Increases the speed at which you can mud yourself and also you stay muddy longer.

Yautja’s Bane

Point cost: 6

Reach Level 25 to unlock. You deal bonus damage to Yautja

Tracker

Point cost: 4

Reach Level 30 to unlock. Longer lasting Predator Spot

Ice Cold

Point cost: 4

Reach Level 34 to unlock. Reduces your thermal body temperature making you harder to spot by the Predator in Vision Mode

Body Armor

Point cost: 2

Reach Level 39 to unlock. Decreases damage taken from AI enemies

OWLF Trained

Point cost: 4

Reach Level 46 to unlock. Decreases damage taken from the Predator

Weapons Training

Point cost: 2

Reach Level 52 to unlock. Reduces weapon fire recoil making your shots more stable

Quick Release

Point cost: 2

Reach Level 56 to unlock. Allows faster weapon reloads

Silent

Point cost: 3

Reach Level 60 to unlock. Your movement generates less sound

Sixth Sense

Point cost: 2

Reach Level 64 to unlock. All Predator traps in range are spotted automatically in your vision

Iron Lungs

Point cost: 3

Reach Level 69 to unlock. You regenerate stamina and recover from exhaustion faster

Fast Hands

Point cost: 2

Reach Level 73 to unlock. Allows for faster switching of weapons and gear