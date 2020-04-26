Revenge of the Cartels is the latest seasonal event for Borderlands 3. The event consists of around eighteen challenges, while one of the challenges in this event requires you to search three golden toilets all over the map, which we will help you with in this Borderlands 3 Revenge of the Cartels Gold Toilet Locations guide.

Borderlands 3 Revenge of the Cartels Gold Toilet Locations

You have to interact with these golden toilets in Borderlands 3 to use them and then flush them up.

This guide includes all the locations of the three Gold Toilets, while we will also explain how you can get to the locations to complete the Marking Your Territory challenge.

First Golden Toilet

This will be on the second floor of the building that you will be in after you’ve gotten your hands on the fountain headpiece. This will be The House That Joey Built.

Once you get the fountain headpiece from the locker, head rightwards and then go left.

There will be an open door located right in front of a fountain that you will run into, it will also have a bed inside it.

Look right and you will be able to see the bathroom with the Golden Toilet. Interact with it to utilize it and don’t forget to flush.

Second Golden Toilet

After you’ve searched for the first toilet, head to the master bedroom of the Mansion that is inside a Mansion.

To get to the master bedroom, you will have to clear the area from the enemies over here on the first floor. An underboss will come down from the elevator, kill them as well.

Head up the elevator once you’re done and you will see a room towards your south.

Go inside the room and then into the bathroom where you will see the second golden toilet. Use it and flush afterward.

Third Golden Toilet

You will find the final golden toilet in the Old Grape Storage. The storage will be near the Gardens of Hedonia.

To reach the Old Grape Storage, you will have to travel through the gardens and get to an entrance to this location. To get here, just keep the right side of the map while you kill the enemies on your way.

You will get to an open door with a hallway over here. The hallway will have a golden toilet on the right side. Go interact and flush.

After you have interacted with all of the golden toilets and flushed, you will have triggered the Marking Your Territory challenge.

This Gold Toilets challenge will need to be completed if you want to complete the list of awards from the Revenge of the Cartels seasonal event.