Training Points can be spent on increasing any of the five attributes which are strength, stamina, intelligence, spirit, and luck to acquire abilities. In this Trials of Mana Stats and Abilities guide we will explain how to spend points and unlock more abilities.

In Trials of Mana, characters gain training points upon leveling up. Investing certain amounts of training points to a specific attribute will unlock abilities.

Trials of Mana Stats and Abilities

Abilities in Trials can either be passive abilities such as those granting increased attack power, HP, or defense or active abilities such as spells and techniques.

It is important to know which attributes you should invest in with a character as you will not acquire useful abilities if you allocate training points carelessly.

You should also consider what class you intend to focus on with your character before allocating training points.

It is, however, possible to redistribute training points for a fee by talking to the Black Market fortune teller in Merchant Town Beiser at night.

Below are all the abilities and chain abilities you can learn for your characters