Training Points can be spent on increasing any of the five attributes which are strength, stamina, intelligence, spirit, and luck to acquire abilities. In this Trials of Mana Stats and Abilities guide we will explain how to spend points and unlock more abilities.
In Trials of Mana, characters gain training points upon leveling up. Investing certain amounts of training points to a specific attribute will unlock abilities.
Trials of Mana Stats and Abilities
Abilities in Trials can either be passive abilities such as those granting increased attack power, HP, or defense or active abilities such as spells and techniques.
It is important to know which attributes you should invest in with a character as you will not acquire useful abilities if you allocate training points carelessly.
You should also consider what class you intend to focus on with your character before allocating training points.
It is, however, possible to redistribute training points for a fee by talking to the Black Market fortune teller in Merchant Town Beiser at night.
Below are all the abilities and chain abilities you can learn for your characters
|Ability
|Effect
|How to Unlock
|Limitation
|Priest of Light Chain Ability HP Boost
|Increase base HP by 30
|Story (Speak with the Priest of Light)
|N/A
|Light Elemental Magic
|Access Light Elemental Abilities
|Story (Rescue Lumina)
|N/A
|Jadd Noble Chain Ability MP Boost
|Base MP increased by 10
|Speak with Jadd in the prison cell in Jadd Stronghold
|N/A
|Watts Chain Ability Blacksmith
|Increases Gear Stats by 5% in battle
|Dwarf Tunnels, pay Watts the 5,000 in the story (you only get one chance to pay)
|N/A
|Earth Elemental Magic
|Access Earth Magic
|Story (Rescue Gnome)
|N/A
|Hero King Chain Ability
|Adds 5% of CS gauge after winning a battle
|Speak with the Hero King in Valsena
|N/A
|Stella Chain Ability
|Healing items effectiveness increased by 10%
|Speak with the lady in Durans house, North of the Inn in Valsena
|Duran cannot be in your party
|Bruiser Chain Ability
|Attack increases when using a class strike
|Speak with Bruiser (Bronze Armor Knight) in Valsena
|N/A
|Fortune-Teller Chain Ability
|Status Effect time shortened by 50%
|Speak with the Fortune-Teller in Valsena (after you rescue the king)
|N/A
|Von Boyage Chain Ability
|Power attack damage increased by 5%
|Speak with Von Boyage when on your way to Beiser
|N/A
|Aurora Sisters Chain Ability
|Increases magic attack by 5% in battle
|Watch the dancers in the Night Market of Beiser
|N/A
|Trader Chain Ability
|20% chance of canceling stat decreases
|Speak with the trader by the cage in the Night Market in Beiser
|Riesz
|Wind Elemental Magic
|Access Wind Magic
|Rescue the Wind Elemental in the story
|N/A
|Dark Elemental Magic
|Access Dark Magic
|Rescue Shade in the story
|N/A
|Tomatoman Chain Ability
|30% of MP needed for Magic is swapped for HP
|In the Tomatoman Village on the volcano island. Speak with the Tomatoman near the healing totem in the town
|N/A
|Vuscav Chain Ability
|Base HP increased by 60
|Meet with the King of the Seas in story
|N/A
|Fire Elemental Magic
|Access Fire Magic
|Release Salamand in the story (there is a branch before this, you may visit the ice area first)
|N/A
|Water Elemental Magic
|Access Water Magic
|After you free Udine in the story
|N/A
|Ludgar Chain Ability
|Damage to bosses increased by 10%
|After you defeat Ludgar near Chartmoon Tower
|N/A
|Moon Elemental Magic
|Access Moon Magic
|After you free Luna in the story
|N/A
|Elfin Elder Chain Ability
|Harder for enemies to reappear
|Speak with Elfin Elder in the story
|Charlotte
|Wood Elemental Magic
|Access Wood Magic
|After you free Dryad in the story
|N/A
|Flammie Chain Ability
|Base MP increased by 20
|After you encounter Flammie in the story
|N/A
|Goremand Chain Ability
|Random status increase when defeating an enemy
|Defeat Goremand in the story
|N/A
|Heath’s Chained Ability
|Increase defense by 60% when casting
|Encounter Heath in the story
|N/A
|Mana Goddess Chain Ability
|Recover 2% of MP for all allies every 10 seconds in battle
|Complete the game
|N/A
|Cactus Chain Ability
|All allies get 200% boost to CS at the start of battle
|Find all 50 Cactus Locations
|N/A