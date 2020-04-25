New Funko Merch Reveals Five Nights At Freddy’s PizzaPlex Game

A new piece of Five Nights At Freddy’s merchandise from Amazon has apparently revealed the existence of a new game, Five Nights At Freddy’s PizzaPlex. While obviously nothing is confirmed yet, it does seem that the Fazbear crew will be making yet another horrific return to survival horror games soon.

The piece of merchandise is a wall calendar that shows three different animatronics made in the Five Nights At Freddy’s style, including a bear, an alligator, and what looks like a wolf, with none of the original Fazbear crew in sight.

Toy listings do, however, give the new crew names. Along with Glamrock Chica and Glamrock Freddy, we’re also introduced to Montgomery Gator and Roxanne Wolf, along with someone named Vannie (which is likely an animatronic version of a van to carry the band around).

Previous hints for Five Nights At Freddy’s PizzaPlex, according to ResetEra, where the leak was seen, promised a “Totally Radical” setting and Glamrock-styled animatronics, putting yet another different spin on the formula that we haven’t seen before.

Though the last several FNAF games have been VR, the last mainline Five Nights At Freddy’s game that was released was Five Nights At Freddy’s: Sister Location, which introduced a number of new animatronics, a new restaurant, and some new mechanics, so if PizzaPlex turns out to be real, it would likely do the same.

Along with the Amazon listing, other hints about the game’s existence have also been found on Instagram and Toywhiz, and those listings have posted a release date for all of this, specifically August. Since Five Nights At Freddy’s games are often released with little to no fanfare, this might be the same time that the game releases.

Either way, considering Sister Location came out in 2016 and it’s 2020 now, hopefully if Five Nights At Freddy’s PizzaPlex turns out to be real it will be a good game.