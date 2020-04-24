This guide includes a list of all the items available under all 6 of their distinct types. The Trials of Mana Items guide will also feature the uses, effects, and classes for all the items of each type.

Trials of Mana Items

There are 6 types of items in Trials of Mana:

Basic Items

Throwable Items

Magic Casting Items

Class Change Items

Seeds

Key Items

Dreamsee Herb

This item will switch between day and night.

Magical Rope

This item returns you to the entrance of cave or dungeon.

Pakkun Chocolate

This will restore 300 HP.

Puipui Grass

This will heal status ailments.

Round Drop

This will restore 100 HP.

Stardust Herb

This will clear all magic effects.

Angel’s Grail

This will revive an ally.

Honey Drink

This will fully restore your HP.

Magic Walnut

This will restore 20 MP.

Dart

This will inflict damage upon an enemy.

Hand Axe

This will inflict damage upon an enemy.

Pumpkin Bomb

This will inflict damage upon an enemy and restore MP.

Shuriken

This will inflict damage upon an enemy.

Assassineye

Poison bubble for an enemy.

Basilisk’s Fang

Stone cloud for an enemy.

Battum’s Eye

Mind down for an enemy.

Bearclaw

Stone saber for an enemy.

Bee’s Eye

Protect down for an enemy.

Bird’s Scale

Speed up for an enemy.

Bulette’s Scale

Protect up for an ally.

Carmilla’s Claw

Moon saber for an ally.

Crawler’s Claw

Leaf saber for an ally.

Darkness Coin

Evil gate for an enemy or all enemies.

Demon’s Claw

Dark saber for an enemy.

Dragon Fang

Cold blaze for an enemy.

Drake’s Scale

Power up for an ally.

Dryad Icon

TransShape for an ally.

Earth Coin

Diamond Missile for an enemy or all enemies.

Fire Lizard’s Fang

Blaze wall for an enemy.

Flame Coin

Fireball for an enemy or all enemies.

Ghost’s Eye

Death spell for an enemy.

Gnome Icon

Earthquake for an enemy.

Grell Oil

Aura wave for an enemy.

Harpy’s Fang

Stun wind for an enemy.

Ice Coin

Ice smash for an enemy or all enemies.

Imp Eye

Body change for an enemy.

Kerberos’ Claw

Flame saber for an ally.

Light Coin

Holy ball for an enemy or all enemies.

Lumina Icon

Saint beam for an enemy.

Luna Icon

Half vanish for an enemy.

Mama Poto Oil

Tinkle rain for an ally or all allies.

Matango Oil

Counter magic for an enemy.

Molebear’s Claw

Diamond saber for an enemy.

Moon Coin

Lunatic for an enemy.

Myconid’s Eye

Sleep flower for an enemy.

Needlion’s Eye

Speed down for an enemy.

Pakkun Oil

Magic shield for an ally.

Papa Poto’s Claw

Saint saber for an ally.

Porobin Oil

Life booster for an ally.

Poseidon’s Claw

Ice saber for an ally.

Poto Oil

Heal light for an ally or all allies.

Sahagin’s Scale

Mind up for an ally.

Salamando Icon

Explode for an enemy.

Shade Icon

Dark force for an enemy.

Shadowzero’s Eye

Black curse for an enemy.

Siren’s Claw

Thunder saber for an ally.

Slime’s Eye

Power down for an enemy.

Specter’s Eye

Anti-magic for an enemy.

Storm Coin

Air blast an enemy or all enemies.

Sylphid Icon

Thunderstorm for an enemy.

Undine Icon

Mega splash for an enemy.

Wolf Devil Oil

Energy ball for an enemy.

Arcane Book

Class: Grand Devina

Bad Luck Die

Class: Rogue

Book of Secrets

Class: Archmage

Book of Runes

Class: Rune Master

Bottle of Ashes

Class: Necromancer

Bottle of Blood

Class: Evil Shaman

Bottle of Salt

Sage

Briesingamen

Class: Vanadis

Bullseye Die

Class: Ninja Master

Death Wolf Soul

Class: Death Hand

Demon Wolf Soul

Class: Dervish

Duelist’s Proof

Class: Duelist

Forbidden book

Class: Magus

Gleipnir

Class: Fenrir Knight

Gold Wolf Soul

Class: God Hand

Good Luck Die

Class: Wanderer

Holy Water Vial

Class: Bishop

KnightDrgn Chain

Class: Dragon Master

Lord’s Proof

Class: Lord

Master’s Proof

Sword Master

MorningStar Chain

Class: Star Lancer

Nighteye Die

Class: Nightblade

Paladin’s Proof

Class: Paladin

Silver Wolf Soul

Class: Warrior Monk

Item Seed

You can plant Item Seeds at the inn to obtain a basic recovery item.

Flying Item Seed

You can plant this at the inn to obtain a throw-able item.

Magic Seed

You can plant this at the inn to obtain a magic casting item.

Mysterious Seed

You can plant this at the inn to obtain a powerful recovery item.

Weapon/Armor Seed

You can plant this at the inn to obtain a powerful weapon or armor.

Seed

You can plant this at the inn to obtain a class change item. You will be able to reset the random number upon which the choice of the emerging item will depend upon, by fighting an enemy and then saving at a particular save point. Go ahead and reload the save as you usually do.

Chibbikko Hammer

This will toggle miniature stature of your allies.

Gunpowder

This will be provided to the operator of the first cannon travel.

Illusion Mirror

This will help you reveal the Mirage Palace.

Moogle Badge

This will toggle the moogle status of your allies.

Pihyara Flute

This will allow you to call the turtle at the beaches.

Wind Drum

This will allow you to call Flammie.