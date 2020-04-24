Trials of Mana Enemies Guide

In this guide, we will discuss all the Trials of Mana Enemies and enemy types. It will include details like where you will encounter certain enemies and the treasures it is affiliated with, along with spells and attacks and its elemental chart and some helpful tips to get you through the game.

Trials of Mana Enemies

We will go through the enemy types in Trials of Mana in alphabetical order

Armor Knight

You will find this beast during Duran’s Introduction, Path to the Heavens and Summit of the Skies at Night, Corridor of Wind and the Rolante Castle. You will get Dreamsee Herb, Pakkun Chocolate and Angel’s Grail with low, low rare and high luck respectively.

It has the Whirlwing sword technique which can be also be seen employed by Duran’s Gladiators. Due to the short preparation time of Whirlwind sword, it can be used after taking huge amount of damage.

Elemental Chart

It strong to Earth and weak to wind and neutral to Light, Dark, Ice, Moon, Fire, Leaf.

Assassin Bug

You will come across this beast in Duran’s Introduction, Golden Road and Molebear Highlands during the day. With low, low rare and high luck you will get Puipui Grass, Assassin Bug’s Eye and Honey Drink respectively.

It has Venom spell and Sting attack Venom is capable of inflicting poison damage to a single opponent and it is possible to evade it. The sting attack has the same effect with the chance of adding 50% status.

Leaf saber attacks and spells don’t cause any damage and also don’t drain any MP. Assassin Bugs can be summoned by Gildervine.

Elemental Chart

It has no effect to leaf and its neutral to Earth, Light, Wind, Dark, Ice, Moon, Fire.

Basilisk

You will meet this one in the Glass Desert. With low, low rare and high luck you will get Honey Drink and Basilisk’s Fang. It can employ Petribreath it can affect one character using this wide range breath attack.

It can also summon a Cockatrice which would be one level higher than its own level. Only one character will be affected by the use of the petribreath. The cockatrice will be summoned when you slay another enemy nearby.

Elemental Chart

It absorbs Earth and it is weak to ice. Other than that, it is neutral to Light, Wind, Dark, Moon, Fire, Leaf.

Battum

You will find it in Cave of Waterfalls, Golden Road and Molebear Highlands at Night and Dwarf Tunnel. With low, low rare and high luck you will get Round Drop, Stardust Herb and Dreamsee Herb respectively.

It can use sonic wave making the effectiveness of your magic plummet. Your Magic Resistance will also take a hit as it is dependent on the intelligence stat. But your Magic Evade won’t be affected.

Elemental Chart

It is weak to Light and it is neutral to Earth, Wind, Ice, Moon, Fire, Leaf.

Beast Master

You will come across this one in the Moonreading Tower. With low, low rare and high luck you will get Needlion’s Eye, Slime’s Eye and Battum’s Eye respectively. It has the ability to decrease the speed, protect, power, or Mind Down effects of every character.

It can also summon a Kerberos or a Gold Bulette which has the same level as his. It can be damaged from Diamond Saber attacks.

Elemental Chart

It reflects Earth elemental effects and its weak to wind. It is neutral to Light, Dark, Ice, Moon, Fire, Leaf.

Black Fang

You will meet this one in the Moonlight Forest or the Beast Kingdom. With low, low rare and high luck you will get Pakkun Chocolate, Moon Coin and Angel’s Grail respectively.

It is capable of doing the Water-Moon slice attack and it can be used to counter spells.

Elemental Chart

It is weak to light and neutral to the rest.

Great Rabite

You will find this one is the Jungle of Illusion. With low, low rare and high luck you will get Stardust Herb, Honey Drink and Weapon/Armor Seed respectively.

It can do the HugeHuge attack which follows the target, but it can be dodged. Another thing to keep in mind it that being a Great Rabbie it is always awake.

Elemental Chart

It is neutral to every element.

King Rabite

It is present in Mana Holyland. With low, low rare and high luck you will get Round Drop, Angel’s Grail and Mysterious Seed respectively.

It can perform the whirlwind and the Rabite rainstorm attack. This is also a Rabite and it will always stay awake because there is always sunlight in the Mana Holyland.

Elemental Chart

It is neutral to every element.

Pakkun Baby

It is found in Labyrinth of Ice Walls and Seaside Cave. With low, low rare and high luck you will get Pakkun Chocolate, Pakkun Oil and Magic Seed respectively.

It can mature itself to become a Pakkun Lizard when you reduce its HP to a quarter of its original. You have to take out the baby using one hit attacks or you will have to fight the new enemy for the beginning.

Elemental Chart

It is weak to Fire and neutral to every other element.

Pakkun Dragon

You can find it in the Ancient Ruins of Light and the Mirage Palace. With low, low rare and high luck you will get Pakkun Chocolate, Pumpkin Bomb and Mysterious Seed respectively.

You can use the Gulp, Gulp! Attack which can eliminate a target from battle as well as the Pakkun Oil spell which increases the Magic Resistance of the caster.

Elemental Chart

It absorbs light and it is neutral to the rest.

Rabilion

You can find it in the Rabite Forest and the Volcano Isle Bucca during the day and the Mana Holyland.

With low, low rare and high luck you will get Round Drop, Item Seed and Stardust Herb respectively. It has the ability to call a Rebite that has the same level and it can sleep at night as well.

Elemental Chart

It is neutral to all elements.

Rabite

You will come across it in the Rabite Forest and during the day in Golden Road and Mana Holyland. With low, low rare and high luck you will get Round Drop, Pakkun Chocolate, Item Seed.

Elemental Chart

It is neutral to all elements.

Wolf Devil

It is found during the day in the cave of Darkness or in the Jungle of Illusion. With low, low rare and high luck you will get Weapon/Armor Seed, Weapon/Armor Seed and Weapon/Armor Seed respectively. You can use Seiryuu Death Fist and Energy ball against it.

Elemental Chart

It is weak to light and absorbs dark. It is neutral to the rest of the elements.

Zombie

It can be located in Cave of Waterfalls and during the night in Golden Road and Path to the Heavens and also on the Ghost Ship.

With low, low rare and high luck you will get Puipui Grass, Magical Rope and Dreamsee Herb respectively. It has the poison breath attack and it can inflict poison damage by hitting.

Elemental Chart

It is weak to light and neutral to the rest of the elements