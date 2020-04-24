This Trials of Mana Best Riesz Classes guide will be looking at different classes Riesz has. Each playable Riesz class provides an option to either inflict ailments on your enemy or buff your allies’ stats.
Trials of Mana Best Riesz Classes
We’ve stated the pros and cons so you can see which class for Riesz can best suit your needs.
Amazon – Base Class
Stronger than Hawkeye’s base class, Amazon can only attack and has appreciable stats for a starter class.
There isn’t much of a difference compared to other character’s base classes, and like all others, you don’t initially get any spells to start with.
|Stats
|Points
|STR
|11
|DEX
|11
|CON
|10
|INT
|10
|PIE
|10
|LUC
|9
Valkyrie – Light Class
The first Light Class is Valkyrie which allows her to amplify her own stats for the purpose of increasing damage output. The four new spells will be able to increase various attributes for Riesz.
|Stats
|Points
|STR
|17
|DEX
|16
|CON
|16
|INT
|15
|PIE
|16
|LUC
|14
Spells: Protect Up, Speed Up, Mind Up, Power Up.
Rune Maiden – Dark Class
Rune Maiden is the dark class for Riesz and instead of raising her own stats, she can apply debuffs to the enemy.
It’s pretty similar to Hawkeye’s Ninja Class, except that he can definitely do it better, so it’s best to go with him on that part instead of selecting Rune Maiden for Riesz.
|Stats
|Points
|STR
|16
|DEX
|17
|CON
|16
|INT
|16
|PIE
|15
|LUC
|15
Vanadis – Light-Light Class
This class really brings out Riesz’ attack power. However, there isn’t much flexibility when it comes to this class, there aren’t a lot of spells to use.
You will gain a summon which shrinks your enemies down and also makes them worth 0 XP.
|Stats
|Points
|STR
|20
|DEX
|19
|CON
|20
|INT
|17
|PIE
|19
|LUC
|16
Star Lancer – Light-Dark Class
Star Lancer can support her team very effectively by buffing all of them up fast. The multi-target is a big help and you can get your party-ready in just 4 moves.
Star Lancer also gets a summon which impacts the enemy with a silence stat.
|Stats
|Points
|STR
|19
|DEX
|18
|CON
|20
|INT
|18
|PIE
|18
|LUC
|18
Spells: Marduk, Protect Up, Speed Up, Mind Up, Power Up.
Dragon Master – Dark-Light Class
Dragon Master class for Riesz isn’t that big of an improvement over the Rune Maiden class, it does a good amount of damage, however, we would recommend you go with Star Lancer as it is simply a way better option.
|Stats
|Points
|STR
|18
|DEX
|19
|CON
|20
|INT
|18
|PIE
|18
|LUC
|18
Spells: Jormungand.
Fenrir Knight – Dark-Dark Class
Fenrir Knight allows you to buff multiple enemies at once contrary to being able to buff your allies in the Star Lancer class.
However, you will only ever be debuffing bosses, so there isn’t much use to having this ability.
|Stats
|Points
|STR
|19
|DEX
|20
|CON
|20
|INT
|19
|PIE
|17
|LUC
|17
Spells: Lamia Naga, Protect Down, Speed Down, Mind Down, Power Down.