This Trials of Mana Best Riesz Classes guide will be looking at different classes Riesz has. Each playable Riesz class provides an option to either inflict ailments on your enemy or buff your allies’ stats.

We’ve stated the pros and cons so you can see which class for Riesz can best suit your needs.

Amazon – Base Class

Stronger than Hawkeye’s base class, Amazon can only attack and has appreciable stats for a starter class.

There isn’t much of a difference compared to other character’s base classes, and like all others, you don’t initially get any spells to start with.

Stats Points STR 11 DEX 11 CON 10 INT 10 PIE 10 LUC 9

Valkyrie – Light Class

The first Light Class is Valkyrie which allows her to amplify her own stats for the purpose of increasing damage output. The four new spells will be able to increase various attributes for Riesz.

Stats Points STR 17 DEX 16 CON 16 INT 15 PIE 16 LUC 14

Spells: Protect Up, Speed Up, Mind Up, Power Up.

Rune Maiden – Dark Class

Rune Maiden is the dark class for Riesz and instead of raising her own stats, she can apply debuffs to the enemy.

It’s pretty similar to Hawkeye’s Ninja Class, except that he can definitely do it better, so it’s best to go with him on that part instead of selecting Rune Maiden for Riesz.

Stats Points STR 16 DEX 17 CON 16 INT 16 PIE 15 LUC 15

Vanadis – Light-Light Class

This class really brings out Riesz’ attack power. However, there isn’t much flexibility when it comes to this class, there aren’t a lot of spells to use.

You will gain a summon which shrinks your enemies down and also makes them worth 0 XP.

Stats Points STR 20 DEX 19 CON 20 INT 17 PIE 19 LUC 16

Star Lancer – Light-Dark Class

Star Lancer can support her team very effectively by buffing all of them up fast. The multi-target is a big help and you can get your party-ready in just 4 moves.

Star Lancer also gets a summon which impacts the enemy with a silence stat.

Stats Points STR 19 DEX 18 CON 20 INT 18 PIE 18 LUC 18

Spells: Marduk, Protect Up, Speed Up, Mind Up, Power Up.

Dragon Master – Dark-Light Class

Dragon Master class for Riesz isn’t that big of an improvement over the Rune Maiden class, it does a good amount of damage, however, we would recommend you go with Star Lancer as it is simply a way better option.

Stats Points STR 18 DEX 19 CON 20 INT 18 PIE 18 LUC 18

Spells: Jormungand.

Fenrir Knight – Dark-Dark Class

Fenrir Knight allows you to buff multiple enemies at once contrary to being able to buff your allies in the Star Lancer class.

However, you will only ever be debuffing bosses, so there isn’t much use to having this ability.

Stats Points STR 19 DEX 20 CON 20 INT 19 PIE 17 LUC 17

Spells: Lamia Naga, Protect Down, Speed Down, Mind Down, Power Down.