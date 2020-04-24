Trials of Mana Best Riesz Classes Guide

By Usman Ahmad

This Trials of Mana Best Riesz Classes guide will be looking at different classes Riesz has. Each playable Riesz class provides an option to either inflict ailments on your enemy or buff your allies’ stats.

Trials of Mana Best Riesz Classes

We’ve stated the pros and cons so you can see which class for Riesz can best suit your needs.

Amazon – Base Class
Stronger than Hawkeye’s base class, Amazon can only attack and has appreciable stats for a starter class.

There isn’t much of a difference compared to other character’s base classes, and like all others, you don’t initially get any spells to start with.

Stats Points
STR 11
DEX 11
CON 10
INT 10
PIE 10
LUC 9

Valkyrie – Light Class
The first Light Class is Valkyrie which allows her to amplify her own stats for the purpose of increasing damage output. The four new spells will be able to increase various attributes for Riesz.

Stats Points
STR 17
DEX 16
CON 16
INT 15
PIE 16
LUC 14

Spells: Protect Up, Speed Up, Mind Up, Power Up.

Rune Maiden – Dark Class
Rune Maiden is the dark class for Riesz and instead of raising her own stats, she can apply debuffs to the enemy.

It’s pretty similar to Hawkeye’s Ninja Class, except that he can definitely do it better, so it’s best to go with him on that part instead of selecting Rune Maiden for Riesz.

Stats Points
STR 16
DEX 17
CON 16
INT 16
PIE 15
LUC 15

Vanadis – Light-Light Class
This class really brings out Riesz’ attack power. However, there isn’t much flexibility when it comes to this class, there aren’t a lot of spells to use.

You will gain a summon which shrinks your enemies down and also makes them worth 0 XP.

Stats Points
STR 20
DEX 19
CON 20
INT 17
PIE 19
LUC 16

Star Lancer – Light-Dark Class
Star Lancer can support her team very effectively by buffing all of them up fast. The multi-target is a big help and you can get your party-ready in just 4 moves.

Star Lancer also gets a summon which impacts the enemy with a silence stat.

Stats Points
STR 19
DEX 18
CON 20
INT 18
PIE 18
LUC 18

Spells: Marduk, Protect Up, Speed Up, Mind Up, Power Up.

Dragon Master – Dark-Light Class
Dragon Master class for Riesz isn’t that big of an improvement over the Rune Maiden class, it does a good amount of damage, however, we would recommend you go with Star Lancer as it is simply a way better option.

Stats Points
STR 18
DEX 19
CON 20
INT 18
PIE 18
LUC 18

Spells: Jormungand.

Fenrir Knight – Dark-Dark Class
Fenrir Knight allows you to buff multiple enemies at once contrary to being able to buff your allies in the Star Lancer class.

However, you will only ever be debuffing bosses, so there isn’t much use to having this ability.

Stats Points
STR 19
DEX 20
CON 20
INT 19
PIE 17
LUC 17

Spells: Lamia Naga, Protect Down, Speed Down, Mind Down, Power Down.