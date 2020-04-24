Hawkeye in Trials of Mana is one of the swifter characters when it comes to dealing damage. In this Trials of Mana Best Hawkeye Classes guide, we will suggest some of the best classes to try out.
Trials of Mana Best Hawkeye Classes
Having the element of speed at his side, you will find him being able to charge his abilities up relatively quickly compared to other characters.
You might find a few of Hawkeye’s classes extremely redundant compared to the alternatives listed below. This guide will help you find the best suitable class to deal the maximum amount of damage as Hawkeye.
Thief – Base Class
The Base Class of Hawkeye is a bit weak and more susceptible to damage. With a fair amount of damage output, he can hold his own whilst being able to hit twice in one go.
Albeit, hHawkeye doesn’t have strong initial stats, he will be able to improve further by acquiring either Dark or Light power.
|Stats
|Points
|STR
|9
|DEX
|12
|CON
|9
|INT
|9
|PIE
|12
|LUC
|9
Ninja – Dark Class
The Dark Class increases the utility of Hawkeye. You will now be able to deal a decent amount of damage and inflict spells on your enemies that will consequently lower the stats of your targets.
Being able to bring down the defense of your enemies is a huge plus, combine that with Duran’s elemental spells, and you can absolutely tear apart an enemy in no time.
|Stats
|Points
|STR
|12
|DEX
|10
|CON
|11
|INT
|8
|PIE
|8
|LUC
|8
Spells: Shuriken, Water Jutsu, Fire Jutsu, Earth Jutsu, Thunder Jutsu.
Ranger – Light Class
Hawkeye’s Light Class makes him a Ranger. Giving him access to many spells and essentially making him a caster.
This isn’t generally the best class, considering characters having access to casting exclusively, aren’t exactly very strong. You won’t find this Hawkeye class very useful in battle.
|Stats
|Points
|STR
|14
|DEX
|17
|CON
|15
|INT
|14
|PIE
|15
|LUC
|18
Spells: Arrow, Spike, Body Change, Sleep Flower.
Ninja Master – Dark-Light Class
You will now have the ability to cast Defense Down on your enemies, bringing everyone’s stats down making them vulnerable.
Having access to multitargeting your enemy with your Shuriken attack, you can clear enemies very quickly within an area.
|Stats
|Points
|STR
|17
|DEX
|22
|CON
|19
|INT
|18
|PIE
|16
|LUC
|21
Spells: Shuriken, Water Jutsu, Fire Jutsu, Earth Jutsu, Thunder Jutsu.
Nightblade – Dark-Dark Class
Arguably one of the best classes available for Hawkeye, you gain high attack power with this Dark-Dark Class for Hawkeye.
You will gain various damaging spells and gain a significant amount of crowd control.
|Stats
|Points
|STR
|18
|DEX
|21
|CON
|19
|INT
|17
|PIE
|17
|LUC
|20
Spells: Poison Breath, Flame Breath, Blow Needles, Deadly Weapon, Black Rain.
Rogue – Light-Dark Class
Rogue is bad for the same reasons as the Ranger class, becoming a caster primarily, you will lose a lot of firepower against your enemies.
|Stats
|Points
|STR
|17
|DEX
|21
|CON
|19
|INT
|17
|PIE
|17
|LUC
|22
Spells: Rock Fall, Silver Dart, Land Mine, Grenade Bomb, Axe Bomber, Rocket Launcher, Crescent, Cutter Missile.
Wanderer – Light-Light Class
Wanderer isn’t the best class for Hawkeye, but isn’t entirely bad either. You get a considerable number of spells, out of which you will only find a handful amount useful.
Although, there is a lot of utility, there are definitely better options available for Hawkeye in Trials of Mana.
|Stats
|Points
|STR
|16
|DEX
|20
|CON
|19
|INT
|16
|PIE
|18
|LUC
|21
Spells: Poison Bubble, Lunatic, Trans Shape, Life Booster, Aura Wave, Half Vanish, Counter Magic, Energy Ball.