Duran has a pretty powerful base class that can deal quite a great amount of damage initially. Later on, in the game, you can pick classes that can further reinforce your party against specific enemies imbuing them with elemental powers. For that very purpose, we prepared this Trials of Mana Best Duran Classes guide.

The Hybrid Healer role is done well by Duran as well, but there are better alternatives that can be obtained from other characters instead of going for Duran’s healing options.

This guide lists down all of Duran’s classes, we would, however, recommend you take a look at the Duelist and Swordmaster classes, as they provide the most benefits to his overall power.

Fighter – Base Class

The base class for Duran is the Fighter class, initially, it’s just raw damage that isn’t that high and not that low to be completely ignored.

With no spells at his side, all you can really do is dish out some direct damage with no strategy whatsoever.

Stats Points STR 12 DEX 10 CON 11 INT 8 PIE 8 LUC 8

Gladiator – Dark Class

The first Dark Class in Trials of Mana that unlocks a number of spells, and much more utility compared to the Fighter Base Class.

You can use elemental powers to give your enemy team buffs against a specific enemy type, leading to high output of damage against bosses and such.

Stats Points STR 18 DEX 16 CON 17 INT 14 PIE 13 LUC 13

Spells: Diamond Saber, Thunder Saber, Ice Saber, Flame Saber.

Knight – Light Class

A light-side class, that gives Duran a healing spell, allowing him to be able to take care of his team whilst maintaining a reasonable damage output.

His shield, however, does nothing. Maybe a future patch in the game will fix the issue.

Stats Points STR 17 DEX 15 CON 17 INT 13 PIE 14 LUC 14

Spell: Heal Light.

Swordmaster – Dark-Light Class

Swordmaster unlocks a lot of possibilities for Duran allowing him to use his Saber Spells for all of his party.

The lifesteal and manasteal are absolutely amazing, allowing you to always keep your momentum up and going during the fight.

Stats Points STR 21 DEX 18 CON 21 INT 16 PIE 16 LUC 16

Spells: Moon Saber, Leaf Saber, Diamond Saber, Ice Saber, Flame Saber, Thunder Saber.

Duelist – Dark-Dark Class

Comparatively better than Swordmaster class for Duran when it comes to damage, but you can’t target the entire party with your saber spells this time.

Enhancing output using the saber spells may be a bit more tedious, but with not that much of a cast time, it’s feasible nonetheless.

Stats Points STR 22 DEX 19 CON 21 INT 17 PIE 15 LUC 15

Spells: Dark Saber.

Paladin – Light-Light Class

The Light-Light Duran class improves more on Paladin’s defense whilst providing Paladin with a new spell namely Saint Saber. His shield is still as useless as ever for some reason.

Stats Points STR 21 DEX 17 CON 21 INT 15 PIE 17 LUC 16

Spells: Saint Saber.

Lord – Light-Dark Class

With a stronger healing option, being able to heal multiple party members at once, you also get the ability to cure status ailments in your party.

The Lord Class for Duran isn’t the best option for the healer compared to what you can get from other characters that can be way more effective at being a hybrid healer.

Stats Points STR 21 DEX 18 CON 21 INT 16 PIE 16 LUC 17

Spells: Heal Light, Tinkle Rain.