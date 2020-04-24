Techland Thinks Playstation 5 Controller Could Be Best In History

The Playstation 5 controller known as the DualSense is apparently seen by at least one developer, Techland, as having the potential to be one of the best controllers in history. And with the shape of the controller, its sleek design, and various improvements made, Techland may actually be right about that.

The DualSense controller was revealed around two weeks ago to a good deal of excitement from many studios, and even though we still don’t know what the actual console will look like, the controller itself certainly looks stylish, with a sleek white exterior, new buttons, and a shape that’s easier to hold.

Along with the controller’s general shape, Techland’s main focus on the controller was its haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, both of which they believe will be true game-changers, though we obviously won’t know just how big they are until the consoles are released and we can see for ourselves.

Digital Foundry already went into a good amount of detail on the Playstation 5 controller, including its looks and shape. While they did have some criticisms, like how the “share” button has been replaced with a nebulously-defined “create” button, they also noted a number of positive changes.

These included a wider USB-C port rather than the Playstation 4’s Micro-USB port to make charging easier, the controller’s rounder, smoother shape to help with holding it, its improved speaker (with a built-in microphone), and more.

With Techland’s upcoming game Dying Light 2 slated to come out on the Playstation 5, it’s no wonder that the studio is excited about the controller and what it can mean for a gamer in the future, and with the end of the year getting closer we don’t have much longer to wait.

You’ll be able to get your hands on the Playstation 5 controller for yourself when both the Playstation 5 and the Xbox Series X release at the end of this year.