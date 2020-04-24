Predator: Hunting Grounds Patch 1.04 Is Out, Launch Day

IllFonic and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Predator: Hunting Grounds has received a brand new update. This update is now available on PlayStation 4 and PC. You will find that Predator: Hunting Grounds Patch 1.04 is the launch day update. The developers made adjustments to some weapons; improvements to matchmaking/parties and sound, general fixes to Fireteam; and more.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is an asymmetric multiplayer video game in which a group of players controls the members of an elite team with tremendous firepower: shotguns, submachine guns, sniper rifles, etc., and another player will control the Predator, a stealthy and acrobatic killing machine with exotic alien technology, like the infamous plasma cannon. Below you will find the complete list of all Predator: Hunting Grounds Patch 1.04 patch notes.

Happy Launch Day! We hope everyone was able to look at our Patch Notes that went live on Tuesday morning on the forums. Click here to check them out. From then to today, we were able to squeeze in a few more fixes for everyone. Looking forward to seeing you in the hunt today!

General: Fixed an issue where an AI’s weapon would sometimes float in the air after their death.

I remind you that IllFonic and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Predator: Hunting Grounds released on April 24, 2020 for PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows.