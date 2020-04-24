Predator Hunting Grounds Matchmaking Issues, Any Fix?

Predator Hunting Grounds is now available and, unfortunately, fans are experiencing matchmaking issues. As players report, the game has very long queue times ranging from 10 to 20 minutes. As we wait for the developers to investigate the issue, you can try a couple of fixes in order to join games faster.

For the time being, there’s no real fix for the Predator Hunting Grounds Matchmaking issues. Illfonic has made clear that they’re aware of the issue and are looking for a solution as we speak.

Hopefully, it will only be a few hours before the issues are resolved. Note that matchmaking issues are mostly happening due to servers being on overload. Right now, you can try leaving and rejoining the queue in order to reset any broken matches. This is not a 100% working fix but in games like Predator: Hunting Grounds it might be worth the try.

Also, make sure you have the day one update installed. Conflicts between versions might result in bigger queue times, although it shouldn’t be such a big issue. Some players have reported that cross-play might be stretching queue times as well. If you want to disable crossplay, you can head over to cross-play settings and turn it off.

As far as we know, the matchmaking issues in Predator Hunting Grounds will subside on their own as soon as the developers tackle the problem. This is a case that was happening during the game’s beta too, so server overloading is something that Illfonic has to fix. Remember that this is an issue affecting all players so resetting your internet connection won’t solve it.

We’ll update you with more news on this topic as the developers have more to add to it. For now, you should wait for an official response. The game has released just today on Playstation 4 and PC by Illfonic and Sony Interactive Entertainment, so it’s only reasonable for us to wait a bit more before heading into the hunting grounds.